your skin turns green after using an expired self-tanning cream

In some northern European countries, especially the United Kingdom, many women use various methods to get a good tan, especially due to the lack of hours of natural sunshine.

But when using cosmetics, aspects such as their expiration date must be taken into account. Thus, things like what happened will not happen to Saskia, a British tiktoker which has gone viral despite himself.

The young woman shared a video in which she can see how her skin has a greenish tone while saying: “I think my artificial tan has expired, why am I green? I look like fucking Shrek “, He said.

Then he holds the product in front of the camera, showing the expiration date, which was last January. “Says 2020, so it expired at the beginning of January. “

The video accumulates more than 110,000 views, more than 14,700 ‘likes’ and 263 comments, most of them humorous, like some who call the young ‘Fiona’ (after the girlfriend of the character Shrek).