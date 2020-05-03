Shaquille O’Neal follow the example of Michael Jordan and he has managed to multiply by three the fortune he gained as a player (about 300 million dollars) after retiring. The former Lakers center among other NBA teams invested in the American stock market in the 1990s in actions like Apple or Google that have multiplied their value by 300.

An American study assures that 60% of NBA players are bankrupt five years after finishing their career as basketball players despite collecting multi-million dollar salaries. Bad investments, waste, maintenance of large families and many friends and a very bad head.

Other players, however, manage to multiply exponentially what they earned on the court. Among them, Jordan may be his flagship, but he is also Shaquille O’Neal. The huge center, a hard-core joker and gossip, showman in all his humanity, does not give the appearance of being a businessman, especially in the North American stock market.

During his 19 NBA career seasons he went through the Orlando Magic, Lakers, Heat, Suns, Cavaliers and Celtics. Among all those teams they paid him wages por value of $ 292 million. To this should be added the advertising campaigns for large firms. Shaquille O’Neal’s capital now amounts to more than $ 800 million.

Thus Shaq’s wealth grew

In his investments, Shaquille O’Neal says he puts money into things that make the world a better place. The strategy was borrowed from Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon.. And it has also bet on technology even when almost no one did. It has stakes in Apple and Ring, a company that Amazon bought for 1,000 million of dollars. On January 16, 1990, a share of Apple was worth $ 1.42, the day before yesterday it closed at $ 289 and has reached 342 at all-time highs.

But the big hit, and almost by chance, came from investing in Google in the 90s when few thought it would be what it is today. Shaquille O’Neal was playing with his children in a restaurant when the father of other children told him: “I like you very well. I think I have something that may interest you ». It turned out to be an investor who told him about Google. He convinced him and put his money into the search giant, now an Internet giant.

«He said it was going to have a great impact and I accepted. My only regret is not having put more money, “says the center. Google went public in 2004 and the company has a market capitalization of around almost 800,000 millions of dollars.

O’Neal, who has released albums and starred in movies, also has investments in the Five Guys hamburger chain, which former US President Barack Obama widely advertised as being his favorites. He also owns 2 to 4 percent of the Sacramento Kings, has part of the 24 Hour Fitness gyms., car washes, apartment buildings … A complete business genius.