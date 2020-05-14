Is not difficult find good deals in the smartphone market, there are hundreds of options, but it is difficult to decide between the sea of ​​devices from different manufacturers that we can buy at increasingly more attractive and content prices, especially if we look at the high-end of previous courses.

This time, fortunately, we are not going to talk about unknown firms, but about a Samsung which is still in internal trouble but despite the general decline in the market, it still maintains the first global position in the mobile industry, with devices that are becoming more interesting like this Samsung Galaxy Note10, which has been great for the months.

In fact, it is a long time ago that for details and advanced possibilities we consider the Galaxy Note as the tip of the spear of the Samsung catalog, and although the new Galaxy Note20 will already be in the oven, the truth is that not even the Galaxy S20 have managed to remove a glimpse of prominence from a family that, over time, it has also become much more attractive in prices to get closer to everyone and compete even in Xiaomi or Redmi ranges. What if having a S-Pen with all its functionality was not so expensive ..?

It is more and more difficult not to keep an eye on a Samsung Galaxy Note10 that with the price reduction, has been shot as one of the best phones that you can buy right now

We recommend you | Why Korean television has issued a public apology from the vice president of Samsung

Why should we continue to take into account the Samsung Galaxy Note10?

Well, now that it seems clear that Samsung will bet heavily on folding phones such as the Z Flip or a Galaxy Fold that will debut second iteration very soon, the truth is that I can only think of how Samsung will adapt the functionality of the S-Pen to these devices, because without this element I no longer consider a high-end of the South Korean giant.

The problem with this active stylus developed together with Wacom was precisely that the Galaxy Note family almost had prohibitive costs For most, for all the functionality and productivity it offered, something that partially mitigated the arrival of two versions of the galaxy note10 differentiated by size.

And if this strategic move by Samsung seemed right to us, wait a few months and have a Samsung Galaxy Note10 with 300 euros discount, at prices already from Xiaomi Mi Note 10, make it one of the most attractive options on the market today adjusting to the limit an almost unbeatable price / performance ratio:

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Features and technical specifications

Dimensions: 151 x 71.8 x 7.99 mm / 168 grams

S-Pen Dimensions 4.25 x 5.8 x 105.08 mm / 3.04 grams

6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display

HDR10 +

Resolution Full HD + (2,280 x 1,080 pixels)

401 ppi

Processor Samsung Exynos 9825 7nm, 8-core 2.7GHz (2.7GHz + 2.4GHZ + 1.4GHz)

GPU ARM Mali-G76 MP12

RAM8 GB LPDDR4x

One UI 2 operating system based on Android 10

Storage 256 GB UFS 3.0 non-expandable

CamerasRear triple:

– 16MP f / 2.2 Ultra Wide

– 12 MP 2PD f / 1.5-2.4 Wide Angle with OIS and AF

– 12 MP f / 2.1 Tele with OIS

Frontal:

– 10 MP f / 2.2 2PD with AF

Battery3,500 mAh with fast charge (25W), wireless fast charge (12W) and Wireless PowerShare

Others On-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader, face unlock, USB Type-C, S-Pen Bluetooth-LE with gyroscope and accelerometer

Connectivity Dual SIM LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax (2.4 / 5GHz) MU-MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0

ANT +

NFC

GPS, Galileo, Glonass BeiDou

Not in vain, you would get the best Samsung experience at an unbeatable price, and you would take home one of the best customizations on Android such as OneUI 2, another of the successes of South Koreans in recent years, thinning the heavy Samsung Experience with a lot of added value without penalizing performance of a terminal that will offer, however, all the added services of Samsung: DeX, Health, Pay, Galaxy Wearable, etc.

Its design and construction are also the best in the industry, with minimum frames and a very generous 3,500 mAh battery, taking into account that you have to leave room for the S-Pen in the body of the device, and adding fast charge up to 25W with wireless compatibility and reversible charging to lend milliamps to a Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch.

Not only that, and it is that its Dynamic AMOLED panel is still one of the best options of the market, and do not get carried away by 120Hz because yes, it is true that they improve the experience, but they are not even available in the entire interface and they greatly worsen the autonomy that, in this case, will remain in that day of intensive use that you will expect a mobile of these capacities. In addition, the multimedia section has been taken care of, with triple camera, AI, AR capabilities and AKG tuned sound with Dolby Atmos for the best experience.

If you want to think about it better, here we leave you our in-depth analysis of the Galaxy Note10 + so that you can take a tour and see everything it offers us, and for those less undecided who are already pronouncing the “shut up and take my money”, you have right down here the direct link to order yours before they fly:

NOTE: This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

At Andro4all | All the bargains and offers of the moment, live on Andro4all

Follow Andro4all