Your saliva could reveal if you’ve had a concussion

Investigation Development

Using data from the first season, and thanks to DNA sequencing technology, the scientists were able to identify 14 different RNAs that seemed to distinguish players who had a concussion from those who had not. Likewise, the tests of the second season showed 94% accuracy, as stated by the researchers.

Thus, this study could pave the way for create a rapid saliva test in the future to detect concussions, so it could have multiple applications in sports, healthcare and even the military. However, the method has not yet been tested in women and more research is required. Therefore, the researchers are focused on collecting more samples from elite players with the aim of providing additional data and expanding the test.