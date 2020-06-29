© Courtesy

It’s time for all New Yorkers to answer the Census questionnaire. Photo: Census Bureau.

The Census Office continues to make every effort to guarantee the greater participation of the communities in the population count that is carried out every 10 years in the country.

This year, despite the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic that caused thousands of people to confine themselves to their homes and as a consequence, the deadline to answer the questionnaire was extended until October 31, there is optimism that the rate response is greater than in the previous census.

In 2010, the self-response rate in New York was 62%, while the national average was 76%. In some neighborhoods, self-response rates were as low as 35%. This means that New York City has historically been less numbered; And this is precisely what New Yorkers cannot allow to happen again.

The census claims rights

Julie Menin, director of the 2020 Census of New York City, noted that, in addition to the pandemic, national protests regarding police brutality underscore the importance of completing this year’s count.

« At this very painful time in our city and our country, the census is really a civil rights issue, » Menin stressed. « Ensuring that no one is invisible, ensuring that everyone gets the rights they deserve is our crucial mission, especially that communities that have traditionally been neglected and underestimated seek to obtain all the resources and political power they deserve. »

The 2020 Census will determine how more than $ 675 billion in federal funds will be allocated to states each year.

The impact of the pandemic

The pandemic forces the city to change the Census outreach approach, as 300 emerging Census sites have been planned for public libraries, places of worship, and community organizations.

“Now we have to do everything virtually. In-person meetings have been canceled, ”said Menin.

Menin noted that New York’s low response rate in the 2010 Census, which was 14% below the national average, had an impact on the city’s ability to handle the pandemic.

« If more New Yorkers had completed the Census in 2010, we might have had more funds at this time for medical care or hospitals, » he said.

So far, New York’s response rate for the 2020 Census is 51%, compared to a national average of 60.5%.

With a low response rate in areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has focused attention on increasing participation in communities such as Corona, Cypress Hills, and Borough Park.

Several neighborhoods are performing well in the 2020 Census, including Co-op City (67% response rate) and Parkchester (61.5%).

The contribution of the volunteers

Field Director Kathleen Daniel said that the Census Bureau in New York has more than 8,000 volunteers who focus on outreach of the process using messaging apps.

« We have doubled down on other tactics, » said Daniel, including issuing 5.6 million text messages. « Since March 12, our team has called half a million people through telephone banks. »

The scope of the Census is also carried out through virtual meetings and seminars.

Additionally, the New York City 2020 Census has partnered with dozens of city agencies to incorporate census messages into their daily work.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has inserted census literature into water bills, NYCHA has done the same for inquiry lists, and the Department of Social Services (DSS) is reminding all customers who receive the benefit. SNAP and cash assistance completing the census.

« We are thinking of all the ways New Yorkers are receiving services right now, and we are trying to use them to connect them with census information and, in some cases, even help them fill out their form, » said Amit S. Bagga , deputy director of the 2020 Census of New York City.

To reach more than 1 million New Yorkers with limited English proficiency, the city has created 15 different language groups in apps like We Chat, Viber, and WhatsApp.

« This is really important at a time when in-person contact is practically impossible, » he said.

How Census Data Is Used

Federal funds, grants, and support to states, counties, and communities are based on population totals and disaggregation by sex, age, race, and other factors.

By participating in the 2020 Census, you will be helping your community get a fair share of the $ 675 million in federal funds spent on schools, hospitals, highways, public works, and other vital programs.

Among the users of the census data, the following stand out:

Local governments: for public safety and emergency preparedness.

The residents: to support community initiatives involving legislation, quality of life and consumer protection.

The companies: to decide where to build factories, offices and stores and create jobs.

Real estate developers: to build new houses and revitalize old neighborhoods.

For more information on the Census, please visit 2020census.gov/en.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.