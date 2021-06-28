your remote selfie camera

The United States may have reached Mars first with its Perseverance rover, but in China have not been left behind, and his rover Zhurong began to plow the Martian surface soon after.

Now it seems that both missions are competing to take more and more photos and videos (even with sound) of the red planet, and Zhurong has sent a series of images and video clips, some of which are taken from his unique remote camera. With her, things that we had not seen in Perseverance are possible.

A remote camera that gives a lot of play

The Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) recently published all this content, and among them stands out in the first place the descent to the planet of the rover Zhurong, in whose video you can see how the parachutes are deployed.

Huge Zhurong update: Here’s full footage of the Zhurong rover’s EDL, showing parachute deployment, backshell separation, and landing, including very cool hover during hazard avoidance phase. [CNSA/PEC] pic.twitter.com/iWUXrFKf40 – Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) June 27, 2021

In another of the contents that have been shared, it is seen in even the Zhurong rover is heard descending from the landing platform. Those sounds that are heard are those of the wheels friction with the ramp and the surface and those of the driving mechanism.

Here’s the deployment of Zhurong from the landing platform, but this time with SOUND pic.twitter.com/gKES48hT6a – Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) June 27, 2021

However it is even more striking the video captured by the remote Wi-Fi camera which Zhurong “placed” on the surface while still near the landing pad.

After doing so, Zhurong took his famous selfie next to the lander -the same one that heads this article-, but that remote camera also captured a video sequence in which you can see how the rover was slowly moving away to begin his Martian journey.

Remember the remote camera that Zhurong dropped for the rover / lander selfie? It captured super cool footage of Zhurong driving away [CNSA] pic.twitter.com/6dGmLoMlMO – Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) June 27, 2021

The rover Zhurong is part of the Chinese Tianwen-1 mission, which after launching in July 2020 entered the orbit of Mars on February 10. Zhurong is equipped with various scientific instruments, including a laser-induced spectroscope for the analysis of surface elements.

It also has a magnetometer, a weather station and multispectral and panoramic cameras like those that allowed to capture a panoramic image of those first displacements.

