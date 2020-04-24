The coronavirus outbreak has affected much of the media and entertainment industries, but not the king of streaming.

Netflix reported a record increase in subscribers on Tuesday as the Los Gatos, California, company reaped the benefits of a massive increase in home viewing caused by stay-at-home measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The company gained 15.8 million global subscribers, exceeding Wall Street expectations of 7.6 million. It now has a total of 183 million customers.

Netflix generated a net income of $ 709 million or $ 1.57 of earnings per share in its first quarter, more than double the previous year. Revenue during the same period increased 28% to $ 5.77 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet estimated revenue of $ 5.75 billion and revenue of $ 753 million in the first quarter.

The company had added 9.6 million global subscribers in the first quarter of 2019, its previous quarterly peak, and forecast it would add 7 million global subscribers in the first quarter of this year.

“While everyone in the media industry is suffering from COVID-19 and related economic impacts, Netflix is ​​currently in much better shape to weather the storm than its competitors,” said Eric Haggstrom, an analyst at the firm. Research EMarketer, in a statement. “With most of the United States, Europe and the rest of the world trapped at home, people are spending more time than ever watching streaming video.”

During the week of March 16, Americans watched more than 156 billion minutes of content, an increase of 36% compared to three weeks ago, before social distancing restrictions took effect, according to Nielsen.

Netflix said it has seen an increase in demand as a result of people staying home, but it expects audience and membership growth to slow when home confinement ends.

“Our small contribution in these difficult times is to make home confinement a little more bearable,” said Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, in a video presentation for investors.

Ted Sarandos, director of content for Netflix, added that the 2020 list of series and movies has been largely filmed and is in post-production. He said Netflix is ​​”deep inside” its 2021 roster and is filming some projects in Iceland and South Korea, “taking those key learnings and applying them to production plans around the world.”

Long-awaited shows such as the fourth season of “The Crown” will be released as scheduled. “We do not anticipate the movement of things,” said Sarandos.

Netflix continues to distribute some of the most popular shows, including the documentary series “Tiger King,” which attracted 64 million households and the unscripted dating show “Love is Blind,” which captured 30 million residences during its first four. weeks. Netflix counted households that watched at least two minutes of the shows.

The pandemic has helped change Netflix’s narrative since last year, when the number of US subscribers decreased after the streaming service raised its prices. Some analysts at the time were concerned about whether Netflix could maintain its growth trajectory as new competitors like Disney + and Apple TV + entered the market.

Now Netflix, which does not offer any live sports, has a significant advantage compared to competitors like Disney, analysts noted. Walt Disney Co. is sending its employees home after it closed its popular theme parks, a key part of its business. Netflix, meanwhile, is increasing its staff, saying it has hired 2,000 more workers to handle customer service.

“In this environment, it will be difficult for Netflix’s competitors to face up and a huge battle to grab their market share,” said Haris Anwar, senior analyst at Investing.com.

However, if the economy falls into a deep recession, some consumers may see Netflix pay as a luxury. Netflix’s ability to engage audiences with new shows and movies could be hampered if Hollywood productions remain suspended.

The company has pledged $ 150 million to support the industry and says it has been able to keep part of its work in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The Netflix animation team is working from home and was back online two weeks after orders to stay home in Los Angeles. It has also been able to keep more than 200 post-production projects running remotely, the company said.

“The impact for us is less cash spending this year as some content projects are kicked out,” said Netflix.

Netflix shares have increased more than 30% this year, as the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased approximately 13%. Shares closed Tuesday at $ 433.83 per share, down 0.8%.

