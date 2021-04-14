“Your proposal tastes like the mud of a puddle of dirty water”

This Tuesday, the ninth edition of MasterChef saw the light in La 1. In the first part of the premiere of the talent, the final castings, it was clear that the program follows the line of looking for the contestants who give the maximum game possible due to their personality , with a whole range of characters that were characterized by their self-confidence.

One of the last profiles to meet was that of Jesus. The applicant was running, due to his age, to be a figure similar to that of Juana, one of the undisputed protagonists in MasterChef 8. However, nothing could be further from the truth: he won over the judges – and later his colleagues – for his humor.

He came by telling that his wife had died two years ago and that, since then, he had lived half the year on a boat in Ibiza. In addition, he boasted of have several girlfriends and never having used viagra. Professionally, he had been attorney, something that gave him many anecdotes, but which he claimed to be tired of.

This was one of the most characteristic pieces of a peculiar casting that promises all kinds of stories, but his time in talent was very brief, as he became the first expelled from the edition. It happened after the outdoor test, shot in Mallorca, his team was the worst rated.

Thus, Alex, María, Amelicious, Jesús, Ofelia and Arnau had 60 minutes to cook a lamprey after enjoying three minutes to pick up the ingredients with which to prepare the cooked one from the supermarket. The test was accompanied by the Galician chef Pepe Solla, who showed the applicants what could be made with the lamprey and how it should be cleaned.

The contestant Jesús had the sympathy of all his companions, who watched him worried about his possible departure when they saw him notably lost in the final test. However, no one could save its elaboration in the test, and Samantha Vallejo Nájera herself described its flavor as the “mud from a puddle of dirty water”.