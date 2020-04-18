Trials of Mana It will receive its remake for Nintendo Switch on April 24, 2020, so there is less than a week left for many players to experience this great story. However, the title on which it is based was conceived as a 2D title due to the limitations of the time, so now its developers have had to do some changes and adjustments so that this two-dimensional world adapts to today’s 3D norm, and his producer has talked about it in a new interview which has been granted to an English-speaking medium.

Trials of Mana has made some changes to make your world perfectly fit 3D

Trials of Mana producer Masaru Oyamada has given a new interview to Australian Vooks portal, and in it, in addition to mentioning some details that we already knew because they had been revealed officially over the last few months, he also talked about some challenges that the team had to face when adapting the elements in 2D to the new 3D that this remake has:

When we were making the game in 3D, we had to make some large-scale adjustments to the map locations. You might understand if you play the demo, but we’ve changed the layers of some maps that were designed in 2D to make searching for treasure and items more fun in 3D. There have been changes to the scenes as well, as there were some sections that were fine in 2D, but lacked substance when transitioning to 3D, so we’ve worked hard to add new dialogue and new character performances to reinforce them.

As we see, this remake is not only to reproduce in 3D what already existed in 2D, but to give a twist to the original title in order to create a new version that adapts to what we are used to seeing today. And you, will you get a copy of Trials of Mana for Nintendo Switch (or for PS4)?

