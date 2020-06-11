CDMX.- The commentator Paco Villa He gave his wish list in Mexican soccer and the discussion was presented with David Faitelson, who mentioned that “his problem” being the competition with Christian Martinoli and the ‘Doctor’ Luis Garcia.

In his comment, Paco Villa wished that the timeshare will soon end, the promotion and relegation return, better players will be produced, the Copa Libertadores will return and the level of the MLS will grow to compete against better clubs in Concacaf.

Hopefully in Mexican soccer the timeshare will soon end, it will return to the rise and fall and better players will be produced. Also, return to participation in the Copa Libertadores and grow the level of the MLS to compete against better clubs in CONCACAF. – Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_)

Before the publication of Paco VillaFaitelson replied that the television rights for the Mexican National Team are also being tendered, asking the TUDN commentator to take the other step.

And that the TV rights of the Mexican team be tendered. I mean, if you are already taking a small step forward, dare to take the other … https://t.co/jpK1nSlrnk – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN)

Paco Villa responded, assuring that Faitelson, when he worked in Aztec, never made that proposal to tender the rights of Mexican team, but he did propose to paint his face green, white and red to support the ‘Tri’. Villa added that, over time, the Mexican National Team will be seen on more television stations.

Come on, just like how you proposed when you worked at TV Azteca. With no desire other than the conversation you provoke, the biggest proposal that I remind you about it, was when you painted your face green, white and red. But for me it happens. And it will happen. At the time. https://t.co/nYDF6OnE27 – Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_)

Faitelson answered again, asking Villa not to be angry and that the tender is part of a democracy, openness and transparency, adding that he ask his “bosses” (TUDN) if he can.

Also, I’m not your problem. The ‘problem’ of yours is still Luis García and Christian Martinoli. Keep paddling! ”Wrote Faitelson.

I do not understand that it has to do one thing with the other, but do not be angry: bidding is part of a democracy, openness, transparency. Ask your “patterns” if you can. And besides, I’m not your problem. Your “problem” is still @GarciaPosti and @martinolimx. Keep rowing! https://t.co/XcVJh831EB – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN)

Villa replied and assured that, as well as he respects Faitelson, he also respects Martinoli and the ‘Doctor’, noting that it was not loyal that the ESPN commentator came out with a theme of “you dare take a little step”, when both have worked for Azteca (Faitelson) and TUDN (Villa).

You are wrong: Luis and Cristian, like you, I respect. What is not loyal is that you come out with a theme of “you dare to take a little step …” when you well know where those of us who work in Azteca or Televisa have walked. And my internal blows cost me to say several things. https://t.co/lhknAmMObo – Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_)

Faitelson wrote that he respects Villa and enjoys his stories, but added that he asked if a tender for the rights of the Mexican National Team was possible on that list of claims and regretted having put the TUDN narrator in an awkward position.

Paco, I respect you too. I enjoy your stories and you seem like an intelligent journalist. The only thing I ask you is if in that list of claims of Mexican soccer a tender for the rights of the national team was possible. I’m sorry I put you in an awkward position. https://t.co/BRU5HH9RMh – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN)

