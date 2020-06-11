CDMX.- The commentator Paco Villa He gave his wish list in Mexican soccer and the discussion was presented with David Faitelson, who mentioned that “his problem” being the competition with Christian Martinoli and the ‘Doctor’ Luis Garcia.

In his comment, Paco Villa wished that the timeshare will soon end, the promotion and relegation return, better players will be produced, the Copa Libertadores will return and the level of the MLS will grow to compete against better clubs in Concacaf.

Before the publication of Paco VillaFaitelson replied that the television rights for the Mexican National Team are also being tendered, asking the TUDN commentator to take the other step.

Paco Villa responded, assuring that Faitelson, when he worked in Aztec, never made that proposal to tender the rights of Mexican team, but he did propose to paint his face green, white and red to support the ‘Tri’. Villa added that, over time, the Mexican National Team will be seen on more television stations.

Faitelson answered again, asking Villa not to be angry and that the tender is part of a democracy, openness and transparency, adding that he ask his “bosses” (TUDN) if he can.

Also, I’m not your problem. The ‘problem’ of yours is still Luis García and Christian Martinoli. Keep paddling! ”Wrote Faitelson.

Villa replied and assured that, as well as he respects Faitelson, he also respects Martinoli and the ‘Doctor’, noting that it was not loyal that the ESPN commentator came out with a theme of “you dare take a little step”, when both have worked for Azteca (Faitelson) and TUDN (Villa).

Faitelson wrote that he respects Villa and enjoys his stories, but added that he asked if a tender for the rights of the Mexican National Team was possible on that list of claims and regretted having put the TUDN narrator in an awkward position.

On this note: