Your princess has arrived. First trailer of Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’

Amazon presents the first trailer and poster of ‘Cinderella‘, a Sony Pictures production that stars Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel. Featuring original songs by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel themselves, this highly anticipated musical will premiere exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on September 3 in more than 240 countries and territories.

This bold new musical version of the traditional tale written and directed by Kay Cannon (‘#SexPact’) follows in the footsteps of Cinderella (Hair), an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world allows, but who will be capable of to persevere and achieve his goals with the help of his Fab G (Billy Porter).

The film features covers of songs written by some of the most popular musical artists of all time and a great cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. The producers of ‘Cinderella‘are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, while Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose serve as executive producers.

