Official information on the Playstation 5 it has come to us dropper. Sony shared the final specifications of its hardware during March, while April was used to present the DualSense, the new command that will accompany the console. Despite the above, we still need to know its design, price and catalog of launch games, characteristics that usually mark the future of any video game platform.

May could be the key month for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Although the company continues with its secrecy strategy, it seems that the great presentation event is closer than many believe. Daniel Ahmad, renowned analyst and industry insider, revealed that many companies’ plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent cancellation of E3 2020. Sony, of course, has been one of the harmed by the situation, so they have had to adjust their schedule to present the PS5.

With E3 canceled, a lot of the planned reveals / announcements have been moved out of that single week. Some are now much earlier, others much later. Some still during E3 week ofc. The first proper next gen console / games showcase is much earlier too. – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 19, 2020

Ahmad believes that those from Japan will present the console before the week that previously would give rise to E3 2020, that is, during May or in the first days of June. However, the insider adds that Sony will not be the only one that will follow the same timeline, since Microsoft I would also have scheduled a digital event related to the Xbox Series X. If the report comes true, then it is matter of weeks for the key conferences of both consoles to be held.

Not only will they reveal more details of their hardware, they would also start to signal the launch games. Mind you, price confirmation is likely to come at a later event. Ahmad is not the only one with similar information, since the Video Games Chronicle portal ensures that, according to sources close to Sony’s plans, the company intended to present the PlayStation 5 in May. However, they do not know if the coronavirus situation has forced them to postpone the date.

The aforementioned media also agrees that Microsoft will hold an event in May on the Xbox Series X, and another during the week of the extinct E3 2020. From the reputation of both sources, everything indicates that May will become the battlefield for new generation consoles. We do not rule out that the dates continue to move, since the coronavirus is the one that has the last word at this time.

