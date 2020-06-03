Sony decided to postpone the first presentation event of the PlayStation 5, originally planned to be held next Thursday, June 4. However, they did not offer a new date, so we are facing an indefinite delay. Although they do not mention it explicitly, the postponement is due to protests against racism that have been going on in the United States for the past week.

“We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4. While we understand that gamers around the world are excited to see the PS5 games, we do not feel that this is the right time to celebrate it, and for now , we want to go back and allow more important voices to be heard“The company mentioned in a statement shared via Twitter. Undoubtedly, this is unfortunate news for the community, but understandable given the current context.

Hours prior to the announcement, own Sony spoke in favor of people who are protesting on US soil: “We denounce systematic racism and violence against the black community. We will continue working towards a future marked by breadth and inclusion and we will support our creators, players, employees, families and black friends. #BlackLivesMatter”, indicated the company from Japan . In fact, after the message some people began to request that the PlayStation 5 event look for a new day on the calendar.

Another setback for Sony

Sony’s plan was to introduce the first PlayStation 5 games, both exclusive and Third-Party. It was a conference of great importance, since the company has maintained a strategy of secrecy that was already beginning to despair in a certain sector. Of course, it is too early to talk about the new date of the event. First it will have to improve the complicated panorama that is being lived in the United States. We have no doubt that other companies will join the same decision and prefer to postpone their June announcements.

Various reports revealed that Sony intended to hold another event months before June. However, the coronavirus pandemic would have ruined his strategy. While the path they took today is the right one, it is still another setback for a company that still can’t find the right time to reveal its next-gen console.