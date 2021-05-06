Your Power: Billie Eilish – Music News

Billie Eilish released her most recent single entitled, “Your Power”, a song that to this day exceeds 43 and a half million views! QUE!?!?! With good reason. We tell you all the details of this new material, only through Music News.

Well, one day before Children’s Day, Billie Eilish gave us this wonderful single, entitled, “Your Power” and we think it was a perfect gift for all children.

The generations have changed, now the music that our little ones listen to, although it is not an intense perreo, it is true that they listen to many avant-garde and contemporary artists who even their songs leave a lot of message and Billie Eilish is one of them.

This talented singer and songwriter premiered Your Power on April 29 and this material has exceeded expectations and figures on social media.

It is worth mentioning that the official video clip was totally directed by Billie Eilish, and in fact if you ask us, it is something that we completely admire about the singer. Not only does he limit himself to composing music or making music by singing, but he also gets involved in his own audiovisual material and that is something that has to be recognized!

This song talks a lot about change, about the power that you sometimes lose from yourself, from your control, from your center by falling in love with a person, by giving in and giving everything. And this happens, it happens a lot in narcissistic relationships that are practically a world, you fall in love, that person goes out of his way, that person goes out of his way, presents himself as your hero, and actually completely ruins you in a year. Sometimes it is even less, and Billie Eilish tells us a bit about this.

It’s worth crying … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzeWc3zh01g