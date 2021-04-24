04/23/2021 at 8:40 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Former Liverpool player, Jamie carragher, recounted the day he met José Mourinho for the first time in a chronicle for The Telegraph: “It was at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, in the 2005 League Cup final. He was Chelsea’s coach and he entered our technical area accusing my teammate, Luis García, of jumping. I came on stage and said ‘don’t talk about simulations, your Porto was the worst’ “.

English, who wore the Liverpool jersey between 1996 and 2013, starred in one of the most memorable moments of that final: “The altercation lasted 30 seconds, but Chelsea and Liverpool fans loved it. After the game, Mourinho found me. I was in a different mood and showed me his compassion. ‘You know I was fighting for my job, right?'”.

The defender won a Champions League, a UEFA Cup, two European Super Cups and two FA Cups during its trajectory. The day he met José Mourinho, his Liverpool could not defeat Chelsea: “Chelsea beat us in overtime and I was in awe. I will never forget my first meeting with José Mourinho.”.

Tottenham, Mourinho’s last adventure

José Mourinho has been dismissed as Tottenham coach this week after poor results in recent days. In a bad dynamic, the Londoners had only achieved one victory in the last six games. Sixth in the Premier League after defeating Southampton, already without the Portuguese, the European humiliation would have been the key that would explain the dismissal of the coach. After winning 2-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League, the British were overcome against Dinamo Zagreb.

Tottenham, who has resigned from its participation in the European Super League as a founding club, faces next Sunday, April 25, the Carabao Cup final against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, an ideal opportunity to soften the team’s bad campaign.