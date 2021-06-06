your pocket interpreter wherever you go

Languages ​​help us communicate now understand the world that surrounds us. But when you don’t share the same language with another, communication can go awry. What to do when you don’t understand what they are saying to you? Google Translate has the solution. A tool that was born to translate words and phrases from the browser and that today is a pocket assistant with which translate voice posters and whatever you write.

Google Translate or Google Translate is available for download to your iPhone or Android. Its official application goes beyond its web functions. From the Web you can translate texts and documents, detect language, reproduce the text by voice, etc. From your phone you can do much more. Let’s look at several examples in the form of amazing tricks or features how to translate the voice or the posters you find on the street.

Download languages ​​from Google Translate

Google Translate was born as an online service. But despite how far everything has come, there are still places where there is no Internet conection. Or simply, accessing the internet will be very expensive. The solution? From the app for iPhone and Android you can download the languages ​​(up to 59 of them) in order to translate text, voice and image without accessing the network. You will save mobile data and you will be able to use the translator in disconnected places.

Within the Google Translate app, next to the languages ​​you use to translate, you will see an icon of Download. By clicking on it you will download. Sometimes the application itself suggests the option to download those languages.

You can also download specific languages ​​from Settings> Offline translation. There you will see the languages ​​already downloaded. You can delete them or add new ones. To add them, click on the Plus symbol and then search or choose the language you are looking for. Note that languages ​​take up space, so if you go right by memory on your phone, maybe you should do without some language or do some cleaning before.

Translate the real world with your camera

This Google Translate feature is one of the best examples of what augmented reality is for. Translate a book, a sign or a poster with the camera of your Android phone or iPhone. In real time.

To know the price of a dish or, directly, to know what that dish has. To find out the timetables of the trains or simply to locate yourself in a place when the signs are in a language very different from yours. Google Translate will translate texts for you typed or handwritten.

Within the app, choose the language combination. For example, I want to translate from Korean to Spanish. Or simply put Detect language in source language. Then we click on the camera icon.

Here we can do three things. One, translate in real time. Or as Google calls it, Snapshot. Point your phone’s camera at a poster or sign and watch the letters change to your language. Two, Scan. It is used to translate only a fragment of text. You must select it with your finger. And finally, to import. It is used to translate texts of a photograph that you take at that time or have taken in the past.

Google Translate and conversations

That is very good translate words and phrases that you write in Google Translate. But during a conversation, time is short and you must be quick to listen, consult, understand, think about what to answer, consult and reproduce. All this in seconds.

An interpreter solves things by acting as an intermediary between both parties in a conversation. Google Translate can act as an interpreter. If you open the Google Translate app, choose the languages ​​you want to translate in the conversation and then click on Conversation.

In the Conversation window you will see two spaces. Yours and the other person’s. You can click on the central icon to translate the two languages ​​automatically. You can also tap each microphone manually to translate what is said in one language or another. Once what has been said is translated into a language, by clicking on the speaker icon will play the translation out loud.

Read this too …