This week we have seen how statues of Columbus or Elizabeth the Catholic have been removed in California despite having spent 137 years on the State Capitol. Even though Columbus never made it to the United States, he is accused of the consequences of later centuries, where the British and the first settlers massacred the native Indians.

In addition, several streaming platforms have decided to withdraw certain content because it has racist and prejudiced connotations towards African-Americans. A very famous case around the world has been that of the film Gone with the Wind, released in 1939 and which has been withdrawn by HBO for the portrayal of colored butlers in the film. The British Little Britan series has also been withdrawn, and a controversial chapter in the Fawlty Towers series has been removed.

Judging these films and decontextualizing them from the historical moment they represent or even the moment in which they were filmed has made the companies not want to catch their fingers, and therefore they have withdrawn it. As if that would make them disappear forever.

Pirated downloads of withdrawn content have continued to grow

Clearly, on many occasions it is only necessary to prohibit something for the interest in it to soar. And that is what has happened with gone With the Wind, which has risen in the list of most downloaded movies of the last week in the United States, ranking between Bad Boys for Life and Becky.

The data, obtained from the Iknowhatyoudownload website, which collects the public IP addresses of the downloads, shows how interest in the film has exploded after the ban on torrent downloads. The increase worldwide was 1,300%, and in the United States 2,200%. In Spain, their downloads were not triggered.

The Fawlty Towers and Little Britain series also saw a sharp increase in the number of downloads, with 400% more in the first and 1,400% in the second worldwide.

This is a sign that, if simple alternatives to piracy are not offered, users will turn to it for content that, in addition, in this case, has been explicitly prohibited in the legal media. Looking ahead, HBO will replenish Gone With the Wind with a small introductory clarification on the racial stuff present in the film. The important thing in history is to learn from it to avoid falling into the same mistakes, and not to hide it or rewrite it to favor a current ideology.