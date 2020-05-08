If we talk about mobile payments there are currently three major players: Samsung, Apple and Google. These three giants have their corresponding ‘Pay’ services to allow payment through a mobile platform, thanks to the integration of cards from different banking entities. The latest news related to both Apple and Google turned towards your own card template, which has already materialized in the case of Apple with its Apple Card.

Samsung has just announced that its card will be available soon, thus becoming the third major player to get involved in the world of own debit cards and getting ahead of the alleged Google Card.

Samsung’s own card for this summer

Samsung has announced that Samsung Pay is five years old today. It is the only service on Android capable of competing in Europe with Google Pay and Apple Pay. In said statement Samsung announces that has partnered with SoFI to introduce a new debit card integrated with Samsung Pay, backed by an account to manage it. SoFi is a fairly modern financial management company, founded in 2011, not a bank as such.

Samsung announces collaboration with SoFi for this debit card. This company is not a bank, but a financial company specialized in giving credit

It remains to be seen what the operating system of this card is, since in this case the company has put on the table that it is a debit system. Samsung claims that will give more details about this card in “the next few weeks”, so we will be attentive to the information they are releasing.

Of course, they have advanced that the card will arrive in the summer of 2020, so we are a few months away from meeting this new competitor. Remember here that in 2019 Samsung introduced its Samsung Pay Cash card, a rechargeable virtual card to make purchases, different from the physical card that they are about to launch.

