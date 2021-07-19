your official photos, prices and data

We already advance you all the technical content of the new Audi RS3 in this article, so I would recommend that you take a look first and then you could recreate yourself with the new photos, although we will contribute new information about its style, its interior and we will review its technical characteristics again most important, starting with the date you could reserve the new Audi RS3. Mid august orders will be opened and deliveries will be from autumn, priced at 77,500 euros in the case of the Audi RS3 Sportback, 1,100 euros for the Sedan four-door. It is a price similar to that of Mercedes AMG 45 S 4Matic +, its most direct rival, a model also equipped with the most powerful four-cylinder engine on the market, 421 CV, although at least in official data, the Audi RS3 wins the game: accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in one tenth less and with the RS Dynamics package, which includes carbon front discs, among other elements, the maximum speed of the Audi RS3 would be 290 km / h! We are, therefore, not only before the most special Audi A3 in the entire history of the brand, but also the faster, sportier and more radical.

Audi RS3 2021

Audi RS3, new more elegant exterior decoration … and much more sporty

Let us remember that, summarized in data, the Audi RS3 is characterized by its 2.5-liter 5-cylinder engine, now with 400 hp delivered at a lower speed than before: 5,600 rpm. The new torque curve also makes the engine more usable by delivering the 500 Nm constantly between 2,250 and 5,600 rpm. Its acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h, 3.8 seconds, 3 tenths better than the outgoing model and also clearly faster than the Cupra Formentor VZ5, the SUV with which, from now on, also shares not only the engine, but the new torque splitter rear differential– the real first in the driving dynamics of the Audi RS3. As I say, You have all this information and its operation duly described in the link that I have indicated before, so we are going to see elements of which, to date, we had not yet commented, among them, its new system of escape with butterflies to recreate a special atmosphere. So subject to the new regulations, the Cupra Formantor VZ5 that we were able to test recently seemed too discreet, but let’s trust that the Audi RS3 will have a somewhat more husky and powerful melody. Its double exhaust system varies the incidence of the stop valves in the tail of the exhaust to gradually modify its melodic line depending on the different driving modes chosen or, in turn, the engine speed.

Audi RS3 2021

The exterior has new hallmarks and, of course, abundant elements that are exclusive to this model. Of departure, the Audi RS3 goes 25 mm lower As with the rest of the brand’s models, its standard brakes have red or black 6-piston calipers, at the customer’s choice, in combination with the standard steel brakes, and it can also be fitted with optional carbo-ceramic for the front axle. But there are more flashy elements. The front is more dynamic, it has the new interpretation of the grill Singleframe and the new wedge-shaped flat design Led headlights. Optionally, the headlamps can be Matix Led type, with darkened bezels and pixels arranged in a 3 x 5 segment configuration. In this way, the Audi RS3 can configure light motifs such as a checkered flag on the left headlight and the RS3 lettering on the other headlight, a motif that would become identical to that of the other lighthouse when starting the march, the aforementioned double checkered flag being the undisputed protagonist of its luminous signature.

Behind the front wheel arches we also find a new element, an additional air vent that partly cools the brakes 20 percent more effectively. The heel cups have also been redesigned. The front track is 33 mm wider than the previous model, 10 mm more in the case of the will bring it. Standard 19-inch wheels in 10-spoke design while 5-spoke with RS lettering are optional, as are the standard wheels. high-performance Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slicks tires.

Audi RS3 2021

Audi RS3, a luxury interior inspired by the competition

Inside, cut and made with the sophisticated quality and sporty design, although the protagonist is, of course, the driver. The 12.3-inch digital panel is standard, and among its possible views, it shows the revolutions in the form of bars while the power and torque are indicated in percentages. It also includes indicators for G-forces, times per laps, accelerations from 0 to 100 km / h, 0 to 200 km / h, quarter of a mile and eighth of a mile, for those who want to measure their own performance on a closed circuit. And as a novelty, the painting now has a new display mode called RS Runaway, in which the values ​​are shown in the opposite direction to the usual, with the highest speed in the foreground and the lowest in the background, resembling, according to Audi, a runway.

Audi RS3 2021

As resources derived from the competition, the frame has a specific gear change indicator that modifies the color of the rev indicator from green to yellow and red, flashing when the maximum engine rotation limit is reached. For its part, within the 10.1-inch touch screen, the RS Monitor, in which you can view the temperature of the engine, lubricant and transmission. On the dashboard, the central trim made of carbon fiber stands out. Audi offers matching design packages in red or green as an option, including special floor mats.

The multifunctional three-spoke steering wheel has integrated gearshift paddles made of die-cast zinc, with the option of opting for a new one for a new fully round RS steering wheel with capacitive grip recognition, also with the Integrated RS Mode button from which to select the Audi Drive Select RS Performance and RS Individual driving programs, and whose operating strategy I have described in the article that you can link to the beginning of the text.