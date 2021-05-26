Your next smartphone can be charged remotely (if it is from one of these 3 brands)

Remote charging will be a reality very soon: these three mobile brands have already announced their plans to create devices with this technology.

We have been hearing about the remote wireless charging on mobiles, and how this technology promises to revolutionize the way we recharge the battery of our phones. But it was not until 2021, when the first big firms They have decided to bet stronger than ever on this type of system.

After conquering the industry of wireless charging, with technologies reaching almost 70W of power, leading manufacturers now aspire to take the experience to another level, eliminating the need for charging cables and bases. But, which are the first firms whose mobiles will be able to be charged remotely wirelessly?

Is Motorola and Xiaomi wireless remote charging safe?

Xiaomi

The Beijing giant was one of the first companies to announce its remote charging technology, called Mi Air Charge.

This system bases its operation on two essential elements: power transmission and positioning. To do this, it relies on a charging base located at any point in a room, with five integrated phase interference antennas, capable of detect the position of the device to be charged within a range of several meters.

In order to transmit the energy, a phase control matrix is ​​used composed of a total of 144 antennas, capable of transmit millimeter waves that are transformed into energy upon contact with the device.

Xiaomi has not confirmed when it will launch its first smartphone with remote charging, but the company intends to work on the large-scale production of this system with the aim of implementing it in consumer devices in the not too distant future. Your high-end models are likely to be the first to receive this functionality.

OPPO

OPPO has called its technology Wireless Air Charging, but the truth is that it is a system very similar to the one developed by Xiaomi.

It’s about a contactless charging system, which was introduced for the first time together with the OPPO X 2021, the concept of the brand’s rollable smartphone. And, although like the device, it is a conceptual system, The truth is that the bases are more than settled to end up becoming a product available to the public.

OPPO Wireless Air Charging provides a charging power of up to 7.5 W, and the brand itself ensures that it is a more efficient solution than other contactless charging systems already available. For this, the magnetic resonance with the aim of eliminating interference and offering a more consistent charging experience.

But there is a difference: OPPO’s technology works when the charging base is at a maximum of 10 centimeters Of the device. In the case of Xiaomi, the range is extended to several meters.

Motorola

On the other hand it is – surprisingly considering its journey in recent years – Motorola. The Lenovo-owned company announced its remote wireless charging system shortly after Xiaomi did, with a somewhat different approach to the rest of Chinese brands.

And is that Motorola’s remote charging system is based on the Qi standard, the wireless charging technology used by the vast majority of devices today. This technology has been dubbed “Motorola One Hyper” –and yes, there is a mobile phone that is called exactly the same–, and it promises wireless charging to a distance of up to one meter from the base.

Unlike Xiaomi charging system, Motorola’s stops the charging process when a person stands between the charger and the mobile.

None of the three brands has announced, for now, When do you plan to launch your first phones with remote charging? to the market. It is quite likely that OPPO will be the first to launch a device with this technology on the market, mainly because its approach not as ambitious as Xiaomi’s.

It will be necessary to see, in addition, if these technologies really end up becoming the industry standard in the medium term, or if, on the contrary, it remains in one more experiment by some manufacturers without resource limits and eager to demonstrate what they are capable of.

