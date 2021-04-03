Your next iPhone could be waterproof

CNNMoney (New York) – Apple is working to make iPhones waterproof, so maybe the next time your phone falls down the toilet it won’t be the end.

The company has just been granted a patent for a design that would make “electronic components within a computing device” waterproof. The request does not specify which Apple products would be part of the plans.

By protecting interior parts, a phone could be more likely to survive a fall into the pool.

Because the internal components will be waterproofed, that would set it apart from other waterproof smartphones already on the market, which often come with a more durable casing than non-waterproof models.

The Samsung Galaxy S5, for example, is waterproof because it has a more protective shell that does not allow water to enter. But Samsung will ditch the plastic cover for its next model, the Galaxy S6. The new frame will be aluminum, which means that this new model will not be waterproof.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment. However, company executives seem to think their new design would be more effective than a waterproof case.

“While heavy housings have a certain amount of success in mitigating water ingress … a protective casing is of little or no value once water enters the shell of a device,” he wrote in his patent application.