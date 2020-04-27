Although it may be evident, the truth is that until now we have not had an official confirmation that confirms the fact that Huawei mobiles without Google services will not have the monitoring system developed by Apple and Google with the aim of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has been confirmed by the company itself to Tech Radar, indicating that only those of your devices released before May 2019 They will incorporate a tracking and monitoring system that will allow users to know if they have come into contact with other people infected by the virus.

Despite being bad news – both for users of Huawei devices, who will not be able to use this function; As for the rest, since the devices of the Chinese brand are widely spread and the fact that some of their models are not compatible with this system could affect their effectiveness to some extent – they shouldn’t surprise anyone by now.

As we already knew, this system will be released through an update in Google Play Services. Those that the latest Huawei and Honor terminals lack due to the conflict with the United States, which ended up resulting in a veto that prevents the Chinese company from working with the vast majority of American companies.

Only the latest Huawei phones will be incompatible with the Apple and Google system

Decide which Huawei and Honor devices will be compatible with this system It is not complicated: those terminals that, from the beginning, included Google Play Store and the rest of Google apps –such as Chrome, Maps or YouTube– will include this API and, therefore, its users will have the possibility to participate in the initiative and be monitored to monitor their movements and determine if, at any time, they have contacted someone infected by COVID-19.

On the other hand, those who have models that lack Google Play services, such as the Huawei P40 series models, including the popular Huawei P40 Lite, will not receive the corresponding update from Google Play Services, and therefore will not be compatible with the new API. Today, the list of Huawei mobiles sold outside of China that lack Google Play services is made up of the following models –including also the terminals launched under the Honor brand–:

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro +

Huawei P40 Lite

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate Xs

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 30 RS

Honor View30 Pro

Honor 9X Pro

But the latest Huawei phones will not be the only devices incompatible with this system. As we anticipated last week, nearly 2 billion people would be forced to change mobile If they wanted to use this system, for the simple fact of not having modern enough devices, which lack the connectivity technologies on which this tracking system is based, such as Bluetooth Low Energy or BLE technology.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: