Your Myers-Briggs Personality Type Has a Tarot Court Card

Chances are that you’ve taken the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test at some point in your life, whether it was a school or work activity or you looked up the test in order to understand someone’s Tinder bio (seriously, why do so many people list this ???).

The test will tell you that you fit one of 16 different personality profiles (based on Carl Jung’s theory of psychological types). But if you haven’t experienced this ~ fun ~, then lemme explain a little more. The 16 types are made up of 4 attributes that describe how you experience the world, each represented by a letter: Extraversion or Introversion (E or I), Sensing or Intuition (S or N), Thinking or Feeling (T or F), and Judging or Perceiving (J or P). The test will tell you which 4 of these 8 descriptions you fit, adding up to a 4-letter code— I’m an ENFJ.

Interestingly, the types marry up pretty neatly with 16 character archetypes in a tarot deck called the court cards. That’s the King, Queen, Knight, and Page of each of the four suits (Wands, Cups, Swords, and Coins). Read on for your match!

Page of Wands – ISTP

Rider-Waite deck / Raydene Salinas Hansen

You’re always up for a new challenge and looking for new adventures — although you might leave many of them unfinished when a shiny new goal emerges to the forefront. You’re energetic, enthusiastic, creative, and brave — an adorable bundle of energy.

Knight of Wands – ESFP

Rider-Waite deck / Raydene Salinas Hansen

You love receiving attention and wowing the crowd with big gestures, bold antics, and risk-taking moves — yeah, you’re a bit of a showoff. You’re charismatic and exciting, but not always 100% reliable and consistent. It’s a wild ride!

Queen of Wands – ESTP

Raydene Salinas Hansen / Rider-Waite deck





You’re a confident and independent person who is committed to their family and career. You thrive being around social activity and are the life and soul of any group, because you’re fueled by being around others. You love striking out and creating things — in fact, you’re a natural entrepreneurial type.

King of Wands – ENTJ



Rider-Waite deck / Raydene Salinas Hansen





You’re the boss — confident, influential, decisive, and assertive. You have the right blend of energy, discipline, open-mindedness, and resolve to make a success of any project — in fact you’re a natural leader. Challenge and competition are just your thing. People can’t help but be drawn to you.

Page of Cups – INFP

Raydene Salinas Hansen / Rider-Waite deck

You’re an artistic, sensitive, and emotional character who expresses yourself creatively and spontaneously, resisting structure and rigidity — the classic artist archetype. You demand a lot of emotional investment from others, but you’re willing to give it back, too. You’re both empathetic and wise about life’s ups and downs.

Knight of Cups – ENFP

Rider-Waite deck / Raydene Salinas Hansen

Led by passion and a desire to find the beauty and pleasure in life, you’re sometimes drawn to extremes and even danger. You tend to be impulsive, indulgent, fickle, spontaneous, and intense. You’re so charismatic that you can lead anyone into trouble anytime, anywhere — because most people are willing to follow you!

Queen of Cups – INFJ

Raydene Salinas Hansen / Rider-Waite deck

You’re an intuitive (almost psychic!) Empath who understands other people’s motivations and desires. You love to help people understand their true nature and find their path in life. Although you tend to follow your heart more than your head, you’re a wise counselor to others — but you can become manipulative if you feel like your work isn’t being appreciated.

King of Cups – ENFJ

. / Rider-Waite deck / Raydene Salinas Hansen

You enjoy the good life (without being greedy) and can make your corner of the world a better place, without really even trying. Good things just flow to — and from — you without effort. You’re naturally compassionate, wise, mature, and sensitive, making you a wonderful communicator.

Page of Swords – INTP

Rider-Waite deck / Raydene Salinas Hansen

You’re a deep thinker and philosopher, analyzing everything for truth and wisdom, although you don’t always have the resolve or patience to follow up your realizations with actions. Still, you’re extremely perceptive and always looking for patterns, solutions, new ideas, and information.

Knight of Swords – ENTP

Rider-Waite deck / Raydene Salinas Hansen

Focused, bold, impatient, determined, clever, and shrewd are all words that describe you. You’re always on the move and working towards a grand plan (although that plan tends to change). You prioritize rationality and logic over emotion and feelings, and love to debate and dissect complex ideas.

Queen of Swords – ISTJ

. / Rider-Waite deck / Raydene Salinas Hansen

You’re a tough cookie who has endured a great deal and turned that life experience into resilience and wisdom. You’re emotionally strong and don’t suffer fools gladly; if provoked, you can be sharp-tongued or impatient. You tend to be shrewd, perceptive, independent, and direct. No matter the emotional fallout, you always get to the heart of the matter.

King of Swords – ESTJ

Raydene Salinas Hansen / Rider-Waite deck

You’re a mastermind — intellectual, direct, confident, focused, and in control. You seek to bring structure and discipline to whatever you’re involved in, and you like to study, research, dig into details, and create strategies. You’re a natural leader and truth-seeker.

Page of Pentacles – ISFP

Raydene Salinas Hansen / Rider-Waite deck





You’re loyal, dedicated, and optimistic — but as much as you like to have fun, you’re also committed when it comes to your studies, career, and money. You like to focus on taking action rather than planning. Basically, you’re a natural student.

Knight of Pentacles – INTJ

Rider-Waite deck / Raydene Salinas Hansen

You’re a determined and practical character’s naturally cautious and guarded. You take your time deliberating, but once your mind is made up, you go all-in. Sometimes you can come across as stubborn or closed-minded, but that’s only because you’re so concerned about doing the right thing. You’re always the hardest worker in the room.

Queen of Pentacles – ISFJ

Raydene Salinas Hansen / Rider-Waite deck

You’re a supportive, warm, and nurturing character who loves to look after others. You’re emotionally stable, loyal, reliable, and loving. You give your time, energy, and resources to good causes and good people without seeking a reward. You’re natural organizer, bb.

King of Pentacles – ESFJ

Raydene Salinas Hansen / Rider-Waite deck

You’re a traditional, stoic, practical character who works hard to succeed so you can live the good life! You’re ambitious and successful, and you help people you care about get ahead. You’re resourceful, pragmatic, and strong.

