your most important renewal already has a filing date

Last week we told you that Microsoft plans to launch the biggest Windows update in the last decade. Well, those of Redmond have confirmed that the expected presentation event will take place next June 24 o’clock at 5:00 p.m. in Spain and 10:00 a.m. in Mexico. The company makes it clear that they will unveil “the next generation” of their desktop operating system, which is not a minor issue.

The presentation will be led by Satya Nadella and Panos Panay, Microsoft CEO and Chief Product Officer, respectively. The presence of the company’s senior managers anticipates that, indeed, we will see something important. We have known for months that the Washington company is working on a significant update for Windows. Not only at a functional level, also visual. Clearly, the operating system needs to adapt to Microsoft’s new design language.

In fact, Satya Nadella himself had already told us that we are about to know an update that will change the future of his software. “Soon we will share one of the most important Windows updates of the last decade to provide greater economic opportunities for developers and creators. I’ve been testing it myself for the past few months and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows, “he declared during Microsoft Build 2021.

Windows will embrace a new interface

When it comes to Windows visuals, you can expect the graphical interface to adapt to the modern age. Microsoft rates it as a “radical rejuvenation”. In other words: will adopt Fluent Design, a language that has expanded into other software proposals from the corporation in recent years. “We are working to deliver a radical visual rejuvenation of Windows experiences to signal to our customers that the operating system is back,” they said last January.

Beyond the new features in the interface, the Windows update also aims to close ties with developers. After all, much of the success of Windows in recent years is based on tools and applications created by third parties. Microsoft’s next step will be to facilitate this process. In fact, they recently lowered the Microsoft Store commission from 30% to 12% on both apps and video games.

