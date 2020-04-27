I already said it in my first impressions: the Magic Keyboard It is perfect for those who hoped to be able to use their iPad Pro as a laptop, but as an unexpected feature we have its weight. Now, that weight seems to be well distributed and gives a balance to the device and accessory set that nobody expected. It is evident in the image above.

The perfect iPad for working on economy class flights

Curiosity has been discovered by designer Matt Birchler, who has posted a video on his Twitter using the Magic Keyboard from a very rushed position. We have not wanted to be less and we have dared to do the same to verify that it is not a montage:

We wanted to try what @mattbirchler has recorded in this tweet: https://t.co/pnEiUFp23w and the truth is that yes, the Magic Keyboard has an amazing balance! (We do not confirm or deny that @mlopca has had cold sweats when trying it) pic.twitter.com/kSfOCf2BAY – Applesfera (@applesfera) April 27, 2020

In the video you can not see it, but I can confirm that you can type without problems and even using some force on the iPad Pro supported in this precarious way on a surface. The trackpad is already more complicated, although we can use our own hands to hold the Magic Keyboard underneath while we slide over it.

Obviously we will not always use it like this, but be careful: this can be a very big advantage in airplane seats with folding trays that force you to do complicated postures to work well. Plus, with your legs right underneath, an iPad fall shouldn’t be a disaster.

By the way, a small bonus: if you rotate the iPad with the Magic Keyboard in place, you also get enough stamina to have an excellent drawing posture:

