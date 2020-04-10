IFC Films has released the official trailer for ‘Trip to greece‘, fourth and last installment of the BBC series’ The Trip’ that will once again feature the return of Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon as the fictional versions of themselves. With a premiere scheduled for VOD on May 22, the trailer is available below.

When Odysseus left Troy, it took him ten years to return to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob only have six days on their personal odyssey on The Trip to Greece. Along the way, they discuss tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy, and the meaning of life. With places like: the Temple of Apollo in Delphi, the ancient agora of Athens, the ancient theater of Epidaurus, the unique island of Hydra, the caves of Diros, the palace of Néstor, the fortress of Niokastro in Pilos and the ancient Stagira, as well as many shootings in restaurants and hotels in Athens, Hydra, Lesbos, Chalkidiki, Pelion, Kavala and in the Peloponnese.

The film is written and directed by Michael Winterbottom, who recently coincided with Coogan in the ‘Greed’ satire. Produced by Melissa Parmenter, the film was to debut in the United States at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival before it was canceled.

Like the first three first installments of the ‘The Trip’ series, this movie also debuted as a 6-episode comedy in the UK in March and will once again be released as a movie.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie Trailers and Videos from the web.Click here to watch it on YouTube.