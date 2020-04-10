IFC Films has released the North American trailer for ‘The Trip to Greece‘, fourth and last installment of the BBC series’ The Trip’ that will once again feature the return of Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon as the fictional versions of themselves. With a US premiere scheduled for VOD on May 22, the North American trailer is available below.

When Odysseus left Troy, it took him ten years to return to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob only have six days on their personal odyssey on ‘The Trip to Greece’. Along the way, they discuss tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy, and the meaning of life. With places like: the Temple of Apollo in Delphi, the ancient agora of Athens, the ancient theater of Epidaurus, the unique island of Hydra, the caves of Diros, the palace of Néstor, the fortress of Niokastro in Pilos and the ancient Stagira, as well as many shootings in restaurants and hotels in Athens, Hydra, Lesbos, Chalkidiki, Pelion, Kavala and in the Peloponnese.

The film is again written and directed by Michael Winterbottom, who recently re-coincided with Coogan in the ‘Greed’ satire. Produced by Melissa Parmenter, the film was to debut in the United States at the Tribeca Film Festival before it was canceled.

Like the first three first installments of the series ‘The Trip’, the third of them still unpublished in our country (despite being set in Spain), this film was also released as a 6-episode television series in the UK in March and once again it has also been released as a film.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie Trailers and Videos from the web.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

