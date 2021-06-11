Your journey to wellness starts soon. ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ trailer

Nine perfect strangers. A luxury retreat isolated from the world. Ten days that promise to change your life. But some promises, like some lives, are perfect lies.

Hulu presents the first trailer of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, the adaptation in the form of a miniseries of the novel by Liane Moriarty that we know in Spain under the title of ‘Nine perfect strangers’ courtesy of the Suma de Letras publishing house.

Jonathan Levine (’50 / 50 ‘,’ Dying Standing ‘) directs the eight episodes of this Blossom Films, Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content production starring Nicole Kidman as Masha, Melissa McCarthy as Frances, Luke Evans as Lars, Michael Shannon as Napoleon, Samara Weaving as Jessica, Bobby Cannavale as Tony, Regina Hall as Carmel, Grace Van Patten as Zoe, Melvin Gregg as Ben, Asher Keddie as Heather, Manny Jacinto as Yao, and Tiffany Boone as Delilah.

For his part, David E. Kelley, who already worked with Kidman on ‘Big Little Lies’Remember, also another television adaptation of a novel by Liane Moriarty, he acts as co-creator and co-writer with John Henry Butterworth (‘Edge of Tomorrow’) and Samantha Strauss (‘The End’).

In turn, Kidman, Moriarty, Levine, Kelley and Butterworth also act as executive producers along with Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson, Per Saari, Molly Allen and Melissa McCarthy, in what by the way means their return to television after the success of ‘Mike & Molly’, the CBS series that made her a star (at least in America).

Set in an exclusive health and wellness center that promises recovery and transformation, its plot follows nine stressed-out urbanites trying to embark on the path to a better way of life. The resort director, Masha (Kidman), watches over them during the 10-day retreat with a mission to revitalize their exhausted minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what to expect …

The series will premiere in the United States on August 18, while in Spain we will be able to see it on a date (and with a Spanish title) still to be determined by Amazon Prime Video.

