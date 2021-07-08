your joint lubricant works better than vacuum grease, researchers say

Although we increasingly know the elements better and “play” to create new materials with them, nature is so diverse and changing that it seems that we never get to know it well, neither it nor the substances that living beings produce. Now, a group of researchers has put their eyes (or those of the electron microscope) on the knees of the beetles, finding a lubricating substance whose resistance is comparable to Teflon, as they describe.

Teflon is a material that may sound like a coating for pans and other products because it is a registered trademark (and refers to a family of materials and not the specific chemical), but speaking of the polymer itself, it is polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE ), similar to polyethylene but in which the hydrogen atoms are replaced by fluorine atoms. This gives you properties like resistance, insulation or flexibilityHence, when studying the compound of arthropod joints and testing it, they allude to this compound.

A better lubricant than some commonly used synthetics

They do so in the publication in the journal of The Royal Society, in which they explain that what they have studied are the knees of the species of beetle Zophobas morio. A tenebrionid (so called because of its dark colorations) that is the adult form of the mealworm, which we speak of as the first insect that received the approval of the EFSA as safe food.

The interest in this case was in their joints, which are structured differently from ours or those of other vertebrates. If we look at the elbow, knee or any other we will see that the joint (the joint of two bones) is covered with skin and other tissues, while insects have exoskeletons and joints. exposed to the environment.

In our case, the structures and how they are lubricated are known, as is the case with the joint capsule of the knee, but in insects it is not fully known how they are lubricated. Hence it was interesting to see what allows the correct movement and conservation of the insects’ joints, so directly exposed to environmental aggressions and wear (apparently).

What they saw with the electron microscope is that the area of ​​the joint of the femur and the tibia (which would be the knee) is pore cover. These pores excrete a lubricating substance that they subsequently analyzed and tested.

The letters “l” and “p” indicate the lubricant and a pore respectively in the images obtained by electron microscope. Image: K. Nadein et al./Proc. R. Soc. B,

The major components of this substance turned out to be proteins and fatty acids (common and necessary biomolecules in living beings), which among other elements have carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen and which it is common to see exerting a structural function. The researchers created something like a joint, but with two glass ends, so that they could mimic the load and pressure that the insect’s knee supports.

After this they saw that the coefficient of friction was much lower when they applied the lubricant of the insects in this simulation. As they describe, it is a semi-solid (and not a liquid) that lubricates much better than vacuum grease and that manages to reduce friction more than Teflon (although earning for less than fat for vacuum).

As is often the case in these studies, all results are sought for their practical utility in the future. In this case they look at the world of mini-robots (perhaps of the scale of the one we saw recently, the robot-cockroach) and to the prosthesis manufacturing, of which we usually speak here to be increasingly “technical” or in simpler but really useful cases such as the bionic vulture. Of course, speaking of recreating the material in a synthetic way, since squeezing the knees of insects, as you might think, is not something too practical or efficient.

Image | Jumpstory