Apple has a very complete operating system for its smartphones. A phone with iOs updated to the latest version provides great functionality and some of them hope they are most useful even if you never use them. This is the case of one of them that will arrive very soon thanks to iOS version 13.5 with which your iPhone will provide your medical ID when you call an emergency.

Your shared medical ID with Emergencies

Your phone has many uses: call your loved ones or send them a text message if you prefer, take photos and videos, or even play games. But within the field of communication where we never expect you to call is to emergencies. It is the only place where the priority of people is to get them out of danger, either with the help of a medical service or law enforcement.

However, information is key for these two units. Data such as the location or a description of what is happening is key for the specialist on the other end of the phone to serve you as best as possible. But in The next iOS feature has to do with the case of doctors with the sending of the call Medical ID. Basically, this focuses on providing important information about the person that is asked regularly, but in this way streamlines the process.

In the section dedicated to this function you have to put your name that of your parents or close contact persons, your language, allergies and other pathologies that you suffer. As you can see, they are relevant data that the emergency services usually do when you call them in the case of a medical problem, but they are important data to know how to act if you have already had previous problems or derived from your symptoms.

This function can be activated already according to MacRumors and, as a curiosity Apple uses the location of your phone to determine if all data can be sent. If so, the medical ID is sent to a partner for the delivery of such information at the time you call the emergency number.