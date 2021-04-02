Your iPhone will monitor how often you have sex

The new feature is integrated into the HealthKit app (Apple)

(CNNExpansión) – When you update your iPhone to iOS 9 this fall, you’ll be able to monitor your reproductive health – including how often you have sex and whether or not you used protection.

As part of its upcoming iOS 9 release, Apple will release a new set of HealthKit features that will allow you to enter information about menstrual cycles and specific physical changes, such as basal temperature, cervical mucus quality, and leakage.

There will also be a way to monitor sexual activity in the pre-installed app. You can even enter ovulation test results.

Apple keeps that information private by default, although you can choose to send it to your doctor, or anonymously send your information to universities and doctors for research.

There is no limit to the gadgets and apps already available in the app store that monitor reproductive health information, and the updated version of the HealthKit app will work with those apps and devices alike.

Apple is ready to encompass all these functions in its new “Reproductive Health” brand, which the company revealed this Monday morning at its World Wide Developers Conference. Apple is making more of an effort to develop software for female users – an area it had previously ignored.

If you are eager to try this new feature, a trial version of iOS 9 will be available to the general public in July.