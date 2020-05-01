Those with an iPhone from the past two years don’t miss the buttons on the front. The firm decided that it was a good idea to remove it to have more space on the display and from there to innovate with what has been its hallmark for years: Face ID. The firm has shown that it is most useful and reliable, but at the moment it has given some flaws. It turns out that masks are an impediment for the Face ID works, but luckily Apple has already solved the problem.

Face ID finally works even with a mask

As you know, your iPhone X and following only have a biometric sensor with which to unlock the terminal. We are talking about facial recognition, which works very well on these bitten apple devices. In fact, they are designed to collect all user data even when wearing accessories that avoid recognizing it as sunglasses or a scarf, but they are not always capable of giving you access.

According to Business Insider account, many users have had problems with this unlock function, but Apple has already solved itor. From now on, your state-of-the-art iPhone will be able to recognize you although, although for this you will need iOS version 13.5 which is in beta version. It is not yet known when it will reach the general public but it will be expected soon.

Other news of iOS 13.5

Improving Face ID for your iPhone It is not the only novelty that the operating system has shown in its test version. The other feature also has to do with the camera, but specifically this has its function in FaceTime. For many users it was somewhat strange that the user’s cameras stand out as they speak, but luckily this can be configured and leave everything static.

At the moment these are some of the news of the next version of iOS, but surely there will be other news that we will know in the near future.