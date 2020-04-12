The mobile you have in your pocket is made up of a group of chips and sensors. Each one has a function from knowing the position of the device in space to processing thousands of bytes per second. All work according to their programming and together they allow you to use apps to develop the most interesting functions for which they were created. But the newer ones still have to shine brighter and it’s something Apple works on with a feature that gets it your iPhone will orient itself with FaceID.

New plans for FaceID

The arrival of the iPhone X was a great novelty for many. That elongated notch that became fashionable, a terminal with a screen without buttons and faithful to what had been the first iPhone in design … but it also incorporated new functions that caught the attention of consumers and the rest of the rival firms. But all these novelties have only been exploited a minimal part if we look at the latest Apple patent.

In summary it is a very simple thing and it is orient the screen of a mobile device without using the gyroscope. This seems somewhat difficult since this device is the one that determines the position of the phone to rotate the screen to adapt it to viewing. Instead, the project plans to use its system that recognizes the best position for reading the screen by determining the position of the user’s face.

A clear example is the moment when you are watching the mobile lying down, something very normal when you get up in the morning, right? The case is that if you want to take a look in the lateral position, take the device horizontally, it detects it and rotates the screen. The function does its job, but it’s up to you to turn off the screen rotation. For those moments is when this function shines, but for now we will have to wait.

As we told you, this is a patent that MacRumors has echoed, so it will take us a long time to know for sure if the bitten apple is launched or not to develop it effectively so that it reaches the market soon.