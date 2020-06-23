The American multinational Apple, announced Monday that with the new operating system for iPhone iOS 14, the phones can be used as a digital key to open, start and close certain vehicle models, starting with the BMW 5 Series.

This option will be possible through a near field communication protocol (NFC), a technological standard that facilitates the exchange of data between devices that are physically close to each other through the radio spectrum.

To do this, the vehicle owner must link it to the CarKey functionality of an iPhone or an Apple Watch, and, once the connection between both devices is established, you can specify that biometric recognition (of the face or fingerprint) is also required , for example) in case you want more security.

Once inside the vehicle, it will be enough that the iPhone or Apple Watch is also inside it to start the engine.

The first car compatible with this system will be the BMW 5 Series from 2021, which will be released in July.

If the owner of the vehicle wants to allow access to a third party, it will be enough for him to provide the digital key through an encrypted text message, and he will be able to specify how long that person can have access to the key, after which he will leave to work.

The bitten apple company made this announcement within the framework of its WWDC 2020 developer conference, which started this Monday exclusively online for the first time in its 31-year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most important announcement of the inaugural presentation came from the hand of the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, who announced that Mac computers will stop using Intel chips and will use self-made microprocessors, thus following in the footsteps of the rest. of your devices.

👍 I like it

😍 I love it

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad