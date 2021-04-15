your investment fund to protect forests

Apple continues to bet on its ambitious carbon neutral and sustainability plan. A path, focused on the long term, for which the company has already taken important steps. Changes that place it as one of the major benchmarks in the technology industry in terms of environmental policy.

In fact, just a few days ago, Apple announced a new milestone: 110 of its suppliers were going to use only renewable energy for their production processes. This announcement represented a giant step in Apple’s production and manufacturing chain, by extending its environmental policies also to suppliers and assemblers who work with it.

In addition, it also announced a new battery and clean energy project with a new plant in California, capable of store 240 megawatt-hours of energy. Enough energy to supply more than 7,000 homes for one day. This superbattery will store leftover power from the 130 megawatt solar farm from which the company is powered.

Both ads, together with reducing waste and improving efficiency of its production processes, manufacturing, assembly and general operations in recent years have catapulted Apple as one of the the world’s great green tech companies.

Restore Fund: $ 200 million to protect and invest in forests

Photo by Ivars Utināns on Unsplash

Now, Apple has gone one step further by launching an ambitious carbon phase-out initiative, the first of its kind, to push forward in its goal of being fully carbon neutral, throughout its entire production chain, by 2030.

The initiative, called Restore Found, will make investments in forestry projects to remove carbon from the atmosphere and, incidentally, generate a financial return for its investors. It is a sustainability fund, in collaboration with Conservation International and Goldman Sachs (who will manage the fund). Its main objective is to eliminate, at least, one million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

$ 200 million to remove one million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually

And in the same vein, increase the investment of the company and its partners in the restoration and conservation of forest forests. For this, the company has announced that it will prioritize investments in forests that protect biodiversity and in nature reserves.

Restore Fund is just one part of the sustainability program with which the company wants to achieve carbon neutral by 2030. In this sense, Apple’s plans go through the direct removal of 75% of emissions from your supply chain and products for that year. The remaining 25% will come from Restore Found, using the green potential of forests to absorb these emissions.

‘Investing in nature can remove carbon much more efficiently, and much earlier, than any other current technology. As the world grapples with the global threat posed by climate change, we need new innovative approaches that can dramatically reduce emissions. Dr. M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International.

Apple wants to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030

It is a natural solution that, in addition to helping to reduce emissions, also enhances the conservation of forests and nature reserves. And with which Apple is running as an example to follow for the rest of the industry in terms of sustainability.

Forests are the best technology we have to remove carbon

It is not the first time that forests have become a great ally for Apple’s sustainability policy. Since 2017, 100% of the wood fiber used in the packaging of its products comes from responsible and sustainable sources. Restore Found will be another of those pillars to continue protecting and investing in those forests that have become a fundamental pillar for the manufacture of its products and for reducing emissions.

In fact, with the iPhone 12, Apple uses a fiber-based screen cover that protects the screen, replacing the classic plastic film that was used in previous generations.

The long-term plan is to make all of your products, beyond packaging, are made from recycled raw materials. A very ambitious plan but one that Apple has been laying the foundations for for a long time, which is now complemented by the Restore Found. It will certainly not be the only one with which the company reaches the ambitious milestone of being 100% carbon neutral throughout its supply chain and associated services by 20230.

