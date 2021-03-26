Your instant coffee could be at risk from Suez blockage

(Bloomberg) – The Suez Canal crisis could soon affect your morning coffee.

The freighter blocking the passage at one of the world’s most important maritime bottlenecks is not only holding back shipments of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, but also containers of robusta coffee, the kind used at Nescafé. Europe is hit the hardest as it imports through the Suez, but the impact will be felt globally as shipping delays exacerbate container shortages that have disrupted food markets.

On Tuesday, the massive container ship Ever Given ran aground on the key trade route, blocking the passage of ships carrying nearly $ 10 billion in goods through the Egyptian waterway. Dislodging the 200,000-ton vessel could take days or even weeks, and the traffic jam around the canal has already doubled.

“Traders will have trouble supplying their customers in Europe,” said Jan Luhmann, founder of JL Coffee Consulting and former principal buyer of coffee at Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, one of the world’s largest coffee roasters. “Solving this will take a few days if we’re lucky, but still, a lot of damage has already been done.

About 12% of world trade passes through Suez, the waterway better known for its role in energy markets than for agricultural products such as coffee. Still, only two major robusta coffee producers, Brazil and Côte d’Ivoire, do not use this key route to reach the main consumers in Europe.

Concern over the disruption caused London-traded robusta futures to rise as much as 2.8%, rebounding from a two-week low. On Friday, the price gap between coffee for delivery in May and beans for July increased more than 30%. Volcafe, the coffee unit of merchant ED&F Man, said that following the Suez incident “there is a risk of making an already tight container cargo market even tighter.”

Read more

Due to a shortage of containers, mainland European coffee roasters had already struggled to obtain supplies from Vietnam, the world’s largest producer of robusta. Just as availability began to improve, the channel blockage brought another headache. All the grains that Europe imports from East Africa and Asia flow through Suez.

“Can roasters handle delays of two to three weeks? Probably not, ”said Raphaelle Hemmerlin, head of logistics for Swiss coffee marketer Sucafina SA. “I don’t think they have the reserve inventory that they normally have.”

What’s more, the disruption will have a global impact as it holds back containers, exacerbating global shortages that have already brought US inventories to a six-year low. Not only will the boxes get stuck on ships in the canal, but when traffic clears, they will be recovered in ports like Antwerp and Rotterdam, said Hans Hendriksen, who has traded cocoa and coffee for 40 years.

“Logistics will be more affected the longer it takes to solve the problem,” said Hendriksen, who now advises both exporters and small and medium-sized traders.

Unlike roasters in the US, coffee makers in Europe cannot so easily use robusta from Brazil due to the taste of their products. As a result, some roasters from the mainland recently headed to East Africa to fill a grain shortage from Vietnam, sourcing supplies from places like Uganda or milder-tasting Arabica beans from the region.

Original Note: Your Instant Coffee May Soon Be at Risk From Suez Blockage (1)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP