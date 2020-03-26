Following in the footsteps of Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Apple TV + and YouTube, Facebook has announced that they are going to decrease the video quality of their applications with the intention of lightening traffic and giving respite to networks in these weeks of confinement due to coronavirus. Now that it is also beginning to be applied in the United States, following in the wake of the European countries.

In this sense, Facebook and Instagram will begin to decrease the quality of video on both social networks, Extendable both to the stories of both applications as in the traditional video upload, in addition to IGTV or streaming that can be done on both social networks.

At the moment the limitation of the bit rate will be limited to Europe, the region that has been in quarantine for the longest time after China and in which the data traffic in the last days, doubling and even tripling, in hours when even before the coronavirus it was totally testimonial

“To help alleviate any possible network congestion, we will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in Europe. We are committed to working with our partners to manage any bandwidth restrictions during this period of high demand, by while ensuring that people can stay connected using Facebook applications and services during the COVID-19 pandemic. “

Yes, It is unknown whether it will also apply to video transfer in WhatsAp video callsp, a refuge tool to maintain contact between people now that video calls are one of the few tools that maintains some contact between people, beyond messaging and traditional voice calls.

Be that as it may, it is expected that other companies that have not yet announced changes in the bandwidth of their services will gradually begin to reduce their quality, joining streaming and now also social networks with the intention of helping to the most important communications have network spaces available to maintain essential services and the increase in telework.

