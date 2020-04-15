Are you thinking about having a pet? First check which is the correct one and the one that goes with your personality, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries:

You never stop! From school you go to karate, then home to do homework and if it is the weekend you go to the movies, so you are looking for a pet that has the same energy. Finally someone who understands you!

A puppy with whom you can play all day is your best option, remember that it is better to adopt.

Taurus:

You require a pet just like you: smart, loyal, loving, studious, who wakes you up with his bark when the alarm clock fails, or just keeps you in bed over the weekend.

A small puppy or kitten will be your best company.

Gemini:

The ideal is a pet with a strong, temperamental, communicative and talkative character like you. You love to exercise and you need someone to keep up with you and be happy to go out.

A plus size dog will be perfect for you.

Cancer.

You do not like to feel insecure or unprotected, so you need a pet that becomes one more member of the family and also watches over your dreams.

You need a dog of enormous size that will pamper you with its licks.

Leo:

You have a great affinity with cats, your pet must be elegant and educated. Do you want joy to reign in your little house? Adopt two little animals to keep them company and pamper your heart.

A pair of kittens will be perfect for you.

Virgo:

Always helping others leads you to a shelter or shelter to get your pet. You do not have anger for taking care of animals that need attention and help, since it is the best thing you can do.

Avoid puppies with a lot of energy, you will be better off with a calm one.

Pound:

Do you need peace and harmony in your home? Well, then look for a pet that is not aggressive, restless or causes a lot of noise or stress; one that matches your personality: charming, flirty and carefree.

A medium-sized puppy is perfect for you.

Scorpion:

If you had to describe your pet in two words they would be: fun and sensitive. It is better that you go preparing your parents and the garden to receive a dog. You will have a great time playing with it every afternoon.

Sagittarius:

Your best pet is someone easy in his treatment, not shy, fun and always ready to live adventures with you.

Adopt an adult puppy, it will never let you down!

Capricorn:

Since you spend most of the day on the street, you need a pet that does not require much care and is independent like you.

A kitty or a fish will always be there when you need them!

Aquarium:

You are not made to have a common pet, because your rare tastes ask for an exotic animal. Your friends will not be surprised.

A snake, iguana, or turtle will be perfect for you.

Pisces:

Surely your house is already full of pets, you love them! You also have a sixth sense to know which animal requires your help. Go on with that mission and fill your home with fish tanks, they transmit light and energy.

Puppies, kittens or fish are perfect for you.

