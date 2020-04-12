Virtual assistants like Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa try to make life a little easier for us. However, if we want to get the most out of these “intelligences”, we must have a series of devices that respond to them, who can carry out different tasks.

Thanks to Alexa, he virtual assistant from Amazon, you can take control of a whole series of devices using only your voice. From speakers of all sizes to your own television, whatever the brand. We bring you a selection with the best devices compatible with Alexa.

To listen to music

Amazon Echo

The Amazon speaker, which we were able to analyze a few weeks ago, arrives with a cylindrical shape and 4 different colors. At the top, some buttons with which you can control the playback, increase and decrease the volume, even prevent Alexa from listening to you. However, the interesting thing is that you can get the most out of the Amazon assistant, making all kinds of queries. You can also use it to listen to music, of course.

Echo Plus

We could consider this Echo Plus as the older brother of the Amazon Echo. Promises great audio quality and you can use it to control many other smart devices. Of course, it comes with Alexa so you can make all kinds of queries and requests. If you prefer, you can buy it together with one of the Philips smart bulbs.

Echo Show

We are not talking about a normal and ordinary speaker, this Echo Show has a 10.1-inch HD screen. It will show you everything you need, from the weather forecast to the events or tasks you have scheduled. Thanks to your frontal camera, you can also use it to make video calls.

Echo Dot

Is the most small and cheap of Amazon smart speakers. It is perfect to create an entire ecosystem in different rooms, an organization of connected speakers that have a director, such as the Amazon Echo or the Echo Plus. Of course, you can also get the most out of Alexa using it individually.

Echo Dot + bulbs

Thanks to this offer you can take the little Echo we just talked about, along with two smart LED bulbs. Philips Hue are very easy to set up and They will allow you to take control of the lighting. “Alexa, turn on the living room lights,” “Alexa, turn off the hall light.”

For your television

Fire tv stick

Do you want to have Netflix, Prime Video, HBO, Disney + and many other applications on your TV? This is the best way to do it. Connect the small Amazon device to the HDMI of the television and give it a new life, a fast and smooth operating system. You can also download many other applications such as Spotify, Music Unlimited or even Apple TV.

Lighting and electricity

Thanks to the Amazon and Alexa speakers you have the possibility to control the lighting in your home easily. Turn lights on and off, program them, change color and intensity … You can do it all using your voiceYou will not bother pressing the switch again. In this selection we not only find light bulbs, but also switches and power strips that connect to your WiFi network.

Surveillance

If you want control everything that happens in your home even when you are away, one of these surveillance cameras may be the best option. The first of these is an outdoor camera with Full HD resolution, motion detection and even night vision. On the other hand, we also bring you a camera that you can place in the living room, with a 360-degree view.

