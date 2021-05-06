your great tournament is over

Matteo Berrettini (10th) ended the dream of Federico Delbonis (77th), who came from qualifying and hit the ground running after beating Spaniards Pablo Carreño Busta (12th) and Albert Ramos Viñolas (37th). The Italian, with the serve as his main weapon, took the victory by 7-6 (4) and 6-4 and finished in the eighth with the last Argentine standing.

Matteo Berrettini hurt with the serve: he made seven aces. (EFE / JuanJo Martín)

Delbonis started with an intelligent game, without risking much, seeing that his rival did. The first set ended with six unforced errors, against 12 by Berrettini. The Italian had his serve to get out of complicated situations. He added five aces in the first quarter, of which one was to tie 6-6 and take the set to a tie-break, and another precisely in the game of definition, which he won thanks to the points he attacked from service.

Since then, the top 10 was a bulldozer. He finished the first set at the highest level and came out in the same way to the second. Won 13 points in a row from 1-4 in the tie break to 40-0 in the second game, who managed to break the serve and already put the set 2-0.

Delbo, who played very good tennis, like the rest of the tournament, was able to recover the break quickly and made it 2-2. While the blue man tried to make his rival play more and more behind with his driving power and I was looking for the reverse of the tano, Berrettini, when he had the chance to hit his forehand, it hurt. To this blow he added the drop shot, with which he complicated the Buenos Aires man on several occasions, who could not find the return to counteract it. The same happened with the serve: the tano ended with seven aces and no double faults.

The Davis Cup champion did not reach the eighth of a Masters since Miami 2017. (EFE / JuanJo Martín)

The strategy of the one who is just behind Diego Schwartzman (9th) in the ranking started to be based on attacking the bottom, making Delbonis go back, and then, at the right moment, leaving the ball near the net, which the Argentine will not return it. When he had a chance, he attacked with his powerful right hand with which he obtained the majority of the 29 winning points.. Delbonis, on the other hand, did 14.

The native of Azul billed four aces. (EFE / JuanJo Martín)

Berrettini was with that game until the end of the match and got into the quarterfinals. He will face Chilean Cristian Garín (25th), who surprised by beating Russian Daniil Medvedev (3rd). Delbo, for her part, leaves with her head held high, after having played a great game against a top 10 and having achieved his best mark in Madrid.

