With free demos and tests, his delay follows the line of all the events planned for this week.

With the focus of the information placed on the situation in the United States, many are the companies that have decided defer your announcements and events with the intention of showing solidarity and not diverting the attention of something they consider more important. The most notable delay has been that of the live show intended to show the PlayStation 5 games, which does not yet have a new date, nor does the official presentation of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. Now it is the turn of the Steam Summer Festival, scheduled for June 9, which start a week later.

Valve has not yet shown the reasons, but seeing the panorama it is not by chance that there was happened at the same time as the protests intensify in American territory. In this case, the period in which the event will take place is defined, June 16-25, and launch free trials Limited-time upcoming games, as well as new announcements. The last Steam Game Festival was held in March and left behind s more than 40 free demos of indito games.

The festival is delayed by a week and promises more demos of future gamesThe idea for this festival came up a month ago with the idea of allow players to see and live in first person everything that will be to reach the platform. Behind the cancellation of E3 this year due to the coronavirus crisis, side events like the one on Steam began to gain more strength, especially the Summer of Gaming, scheduled for the 4th of this month, which has also been postponed.

Other companies in the sector made similar decisions this week, like Epic, which delayed season 3 of Fortnite, and Rockstar, which closed GTA and Red Dead Online for two hours in memory of George Floyd. With the difficult year of 2020, we can only hope that with a little patience, good news will begin to arrive.

