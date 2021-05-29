Your fitness tracker will measure how much you snore and whether you sleep like a bear, a giraffe or a dolphin

Multiple FitbitGetty Fitness Tracks

The Fitbit company prepares snoring detection in its app to analyze its strength and frequency

The application is also capable of detecting ambient noise when sleeping

According to the sleep patterns, the application will assign us an animal, from the restless bears to the giraffes that sleep soundly

The Fitbit app pto analyze if a person rocks or makes noise when sleeping with a new function that uses the microphone of the mobile phone, with which it is able to determine the strength and frequency of snoring.

This has been reported by the Android Police portal, which has discovered the new sleep monitoring features Fitbit code in the latest version of the Fitbit mobile app.

The snoring and noise detection function use the microphone of the mobile phone and requires the device to have 40 percent or more battery before going to sleep, as collected by its code information.

Fitbit detects the snoring of people in the room -it cannot differentiate if there is more than one- and classifies them according to their frequency, according to the person who snores less than 10 percent of the time, between 10 and 40 percent or above this figure.

The application it is also capable of detecting ambient noise when sleeping, including that caused by snoring, which can range from very quiet – less than 30 decibels – to very noisy – 90 decibels or more.

Likewise, the application also prepares a new function with which it analyzes the user’s sleep patterns and, depending on their type, assigns you a different animal.

Restless sleepers are classified as bears; those who sleep in a segmented way are dolphins; deep sleep identifies as giraffe; short sleep, for hummingbirds; kangaroos take little time to fall asleep; and the turtles sleep soundly.

At the moment all the functions are in development and are not available in the stable version of the Fitbit application, but the state of development of the code suggests that snoring detection will come earlier than the type of animal according to sleep.