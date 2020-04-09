Huawei wants to gain a foothold in the television market. Last year it began its journey with the Huawei Vision, officially presented in the fall. And now, the Chinese brand seeks to expand its product catalog with the launch of a new model, baptized as Huawei Vision X65, which stands out for the inclusion of an OLED panel.

This technology has multiple virtues and can be found in thousands of everyday devices, such as the iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 range, and even Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band. However, this large presence is not observed in the television market, where LCD-derived technologies still dominate. The reasons are multiple, although one of them stands out above the rest: the production costs of a large OLED panel are higher than those of other technologies.

That Huawei, despite these costs, has implemented an OLED panel in the Huawei Vision X65, clearly reflects the brand’s objective with this television, which is none other than carve a niche for the highest range on the market and compete with established brands such as LG, Sony or Panasonic.

The screen size, as the model name suggests, is 65 inches. It offers 4K resolution, supports the most advanced HDR standards, covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and, in addition, reaches a maximum of 1,000 nits of brightness. These figures They put the Huawei Vision X65 in the same league as Sony or LG’s premium products.

However, The image quality of modern televisions does not depend solely on the panel itself. The processors and algorithms in charge of the image treatment have more and more weight in the final result. For that, Huawei turns to the Honghu 898 SoC with a quad-core CPU. Next to it, there are also 6 GB of RAM and a storage of 128 GB.

An interesting component of the Huawei Vision X65 is the HarmonyOS 1.1 operating system, designed by Huawei. This enables a series of interesting functionalities, such as the gesture control system that is supported by a retractable 24-megapixel camera (located at the top of the screen).

As far as sound is concerned, the Huawei Vision X65 has a 14 speaker system which together offer 75W 5.1 sound.

The Huawei Vision X65 can be reserved from today in China, where it will be sold for 24999 yuan, which is equivalent to about 3,255 euros, 3,540 US dollars and 84,538 Mexican pesos.

