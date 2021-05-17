Your favorite sweets but in a healthy version. Delicious!

Just thinking of a Bollycao or some Bones you salivate which dog of Pavlov? Do the sandwiches of Nocilla They marked your childhood and every time you went to a birthday you came home with indigestion from the amount of chocolate half nights that you had put between your chest and back? Are pancakes with cream and good chocolate syrup your vice? We have the solution to all these unhealthy cravings, loaded with sugar, poor quality oils and white flours. These are versions that are healthy and with which to satisfy that desire for sweet that assails many of us from time to time.

In this selection of recipes that we have found on different Instagram accounts we teach you how to prepare Bones, petit suisse, chocolate custard and even delicious donettes. We must make something very clear and that is that these healthy substitutes should be consumed with head. Namely, they cannot displace the consumption of other foods that are even healthier such as fruits. In addition, some contain nut creams, which are healthy as long as you opt for those that do not contain sugar or oil, only the dried fruit, but they are still very caloric (good fats, but fats, after all) so it is recommended moderation and adaptation to the lifestyle we lead: if it is sedentary or the opposite.

Another aspect to take into account is the alternative ingredient to sugar with which we sweeten the preparation. Dates are infinitely a better option than white sugar but they are high in sugar, natural, but sugar, therefore very energetic. It is preferable to sweeten with fruit, such as ripe bananas. In case we opt for dates, it is preferable to take them before doing a physical effort, going to the gym, hiking in the mountains, with the bicycle … not as a culmination to dinner.

Another idea to make these sweets more interesting on a nutritional level is to accompany them with fresh fruit. Take a smaller sweet portion and introduce the healthy fruit.

Having said all this, here are 10 recipes for your favorite sweets in a healthy version. You eat them when you eat them and accompanied by fruit or not they will always be better than the industrial ones.