Your favorite model, Demi Rose poses in a swimsuit from the pool

The beautiful british model, Demi Rose already has several years of career as influencer making his internet fans enjoy his charms at all times and this time we will tackle one of his classic photographs in which he is modeling from the edge of his pool in Ibiza, Spain.

This is a photograph placed on your Official instagram, in which her beauty was the protagonist posing reclining on a cot while she was reading one of her favorite books, so she decided to ask us which one is our favorite.

Yes Demi Rose If it were a book, it would surely be our favorite and in fact it is considered one of the favorite models of boarding schools, demonstrated by the large number of likes it receives practically every day, positioning itself as a successful person in what it does.

The piece of entertainment is so good and attractive that it managed to gather almost half a million likes, which is why it was placed in the top of the favorite snapshots of those who are aware of their official profiles on social networks so it is important that we appreciate each of the details as well as those almost 5,000 people who commented on everything positive that Demi Rose has.

At the moment the beautiful young woman is taking a small break, normally she is totally active in her social networks, but she has decided to take things calmly for a few weeks and rest at least for a while in which she takes strength and attitude to continue delighting everyone those looks that have been able to enjoy his figure on the web.

It is worth mentioning that Demi Rose is doing better and better so she even managed to live in a large mansion on the island of the Spanish party Ibiza where with her two kittens and a puppy she enjoys life to the fullest by decorating her house and filling it with furniture that works for him to spend his life in peace.

After so much attention, thanks to the world situation, Demi Rose has finally managed to relax and enjoy the comfort of her home, where she takes music lessons electronically and when she has the opportunity, she goes out to party with her friends with all possible care.

From the beginning of his career things became a bit difficult but he has always managed to get ahead with enough sacrifices but it has all been worth it, because he is enjoying the fruits of all his effort in that beautiful mansion in Ibiza, where enjoy your life.