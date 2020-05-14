Roberto Leal, in an instant of the first ‘Pasapalabra’ of Antena 3

Pasapalabra’s first broadcast on its return to Antena 3 has been a bit like Apple’s annual news presentation events following the death of Steve Jobs. In appearance, everything that happened was correct and fit the parameters of the brand’s idiosyncrasy: now a smaller Ipad (well, now), now a bigger one (well, well), now one more camera on the iPhone (¿ Why? Why not?)… But something was missing, that great and sometimes crazy point that Steve Jobs brought. Despite this, the Cupertino brand maintained its status as the most valuable firm on the planet.

With this return of the contest created by the British ITV to Antena 3, where he spent his first years in Spain (from 2000 to 2006), it happens a bit like with those presentations and, above all, with those occasions when you update the operating system of the computer or mobile and the only thing you notice is that the green icons are greener and the blue ones a little more blue. Perhaps the most rounded edges. And that’s it. You have updated and you have not even found out. In a technology brand that can be risky. In a family contest, it is the only option.

This is the new Pasapalabra, which is how the old one should be before someone decided that, with so many updates to the operating system, it was no longer Pasapalabra, it was an Android, and the parents of the format decided to stop it. The biggest news is the presence of Roberto Leal, who has crossed the catwalk from OT and has taken the lead in this contest. This issue has been held as a balm in times of anxiety and a godfather, Matías Prats, has been brought. He has even approached the star man of the house -that each chain has a media meteorologist, we will have to contextualize it someday-, Roberto Brasero, to maintain an analogy between the meteorological phenomena and the word searches taken from a Monty Python content meeting. It has sounded I will resist. The well-known faces invited to participate have also been like-minded faces in the chain. Mario Vaquerizo, Chenoa, Manel Fuentes and Alaska. His face sounds to us. The contestants, two previous winners, one taciturn, the other rude, competing for a first pot of 500,000 euros.

Without an audience and with the protagonists keeping the safety distance, except for a moment in which Vaquerizo has come to say something to Chenoa, but has withdrawn immediately, as if he had just heard someone insulting him from a balcony, in terms of Phase 0 of de-escalation, the program has been exemplary. Fernando Simón will be proud.

The doubts that Leal could arouse reading the questions of the famous donut at full blast have been dispelled before reaching the fourth term. In fact, all the other doubts that might have been raised about the new presenter have evaporated. And it has merit, because in a family program, when you change presenter, you are in danger of substituting the insufferable brother-in-law for the perfect son-in-law. Those who believed that Cristian Gálvez was the Steve Jobs of the presenters of contests will not think that Leal is Tim Cook, the gray successor of the genius of the gooseneck at the helm of Apple.

All the problems of this debut have been caused by the ambitions of the chain, so concerned with turning this into an anniversary, that it has gone hand in hand with self-promotion and duration. Pasapalabra, despite having become very large, is a small program, not something capable of mutating in New Year’s Eve, as it sometimes seemed during the broadcast. There is no point in dressing and jeweled to make it more attractive, because it is not a garter, it is your mother, you are going to want her whatever she does. And although the idea of ​​evasion is repeated until reaching levels of self-help and Dynamic Duo, the truth is that there is no program on the current grid that reminds us more of being confined than Pasapalabra, the ultimate tracksuit and sofa contest.