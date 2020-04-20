Rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 are gathering momentum. If renders were leaked over the iPhone 12 Pro Max last week, we now know a little more detail about your Face ID system. The origin of this new leak is Jon Prosser, who in previous weeks has had a few successes with the launch of the iPad Pro and iPhone SE in 2020.

A very significant reduction of Face ID on iPhone 12

On his Twitter account, Prosser shares two images showing an outline of the new Face ID. As was the case with the leaks of the past week, we see a very reduced notch. The youtuber provides a cleaner version where all the components of the TrueDepth system can be seen in detail.

Using this second image, we have placed Phil Schiller’s description of Face ID on his right when it was unveiled in 2017. We find the same number of sensors as in the 2017 Face ID version:

7MP FaceTime camera.

Infrared camera.

Spot projector.

IR illuminator.

Proximity sensor.

Ambient light sensor.

Speaker.

However, there is no reference to a microphone in Prosser’s image. This is because it is included in the terminal’s own speaker. The order of the sensors is the same, with a single variation: The speaker / microphone location. As can be seen, both are on top of the rest of the sensors.

The size of the sensors does not seem to have varied either. If we consider this leak to be good, reducing the width of Face ID it has been achieved (that we know of) only through the relocation of the speaker and the microphone.

A system that cannot be hidden in the frame like on the iPad Pro

When we see the reduction of the supposed Face ID of the iPhone 12, but not its disappearance, it is logical to ask why the notch is not completely eliminated. It is inevitable look at iPad Pro and see how Apple has hidden all the TrueDepth system sensors on the top frame. The answer is obvious: the iPhone has no space in these frames to hide it.

Judging by the latest leaks, the iPhone 12 will further reduce thickness of the frames that surround the screen. In the case of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the changes would be as follows:

A reduction of the frame that goes from 2.52mm to 1.55mm. That is, the removal of almost 1mm on each of the four sides of the screen. On an iPad Pro, that frame is about 6mm thick. Enough space to fit the entire Face ID TrueDepth system comfortably.

Other manufacturers also have a ‘notch’, but none have symmetrical frames or offer a reliable authentication system like Face ID at the same time.

After three years of the original Face ID, there is a high probability that a new design will be released this year. One in which Apple takes advantage of to reduce the size of Face ID and rearrange its sensors. Hide it entirely in the frame of an iPhone It would require expanding the thickness of the frame, something that on an iPhone is unthinkable. It would make the terminal more bulky or it would do so at the cost of the space available on the screen.

The notch is not the perfect solution, but we will have it there in a larger or smaller size until Apple I managed to hide it completely. If that is possible.

