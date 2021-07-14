Your ex wants his things to get over the breakup; Postdates does it for you

Knowing how to get over a breakup is not easy. And if sentimental problems are combined with logistics, even more so. Postdates is a startup that wants to facilitate at least one of the two. It was born as a version of the Postmates courier service, but to collect personal items that you have left at your ex-partner’s house. Or ex roll. Or former one night stand.

Postdates asks you select the type of relationship: sporadic, living together or going out together. In each category, there are preset objects, such as sunglasses, mobile charger or shoes. Custom elements can also be added. In 24 hours, the startup promises to end the bad drink that can come from picking up any of these objects.

For now, this service is only available in New York and Los Angeles, where they have partnered with the companies, Airpals and Gourmet Runner, respectively, with a rate between 25 and 35 dollars. It is not cheapBut getting rid of the discomfort of having to see your ex is, for some, priceless. Especially if it is a factor in knowing how to overcome a breakup.

Behind Postdates is artist Ani Acopian, producer Suzy Shinn, and product developer Brian Wagner. “We had the idea in late 2019, but it was just a joke that Ani tweeted. In early 2020 we wanted to make it happen, but we didn’t think we had the resources to do it. Until in 2021 we met Brian Wagner and he decided to invest his time and money to make it happen, “Suzy Shinn explained to Hypertext.

Postdates is not, however, a normal startup. It’s not looking for a million dollar funding round like any Silicon Valley startup. Not even have benefits with your idea that can help you get over a breakup. “We did not shy away from being a startup with investors but it was never our plan. At the most, we want to meet people who are involved with our efforts,” Shinn clarified.

“If someone wants to hire us for our weird brains, we’d be happy. We wouldn’t be if we had to stick with Postdates for five more years. It wouldn’t be ‘real.’ Suzy shinn

They are kind of “antistartup”. They have never considered living from their idea or another that can help them overcome a breakup. The objective has never been to profit economically, “It’s art”. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have customers. For now, they have about 50 pending orders.

Postscripts

In order for it to take place, a request is first made, which the former partner has to accept. If you do, you will only have to leave the objects ready on the doorknob so that the courier arrives with the bags provided by Postdates. Practically everything can go inside, less alcohol, drugs, weapons, animals or anything else that doesn’t fit in a bag.

Postscript has also thought that not all exes know how to get over a breakup. Or that a roll at night can end up giving problems. That is why all this operation is carried out from as much security as possible. “We do not share addresses or with the person who receives or sends the bag. Our policy is never to share personal information between users; our app never sends personal information to the server or devices, which ensures that no one has access to it”, Brian Wagner said to this medium.

Ani, Suzy, and Brian are not your typical people looking to start a startup and make millions. It is an unusual approach if we take into account the fever we have experienced in recent years. The search for the perfect idea that gives for a round of financing of several million dollars. And hopefully an IPO. And with more luck the sale of the idea to one of the greats.

No complications, and more if we have to overcome a break

But Postdates is different. They bet that not everything has to be a viable business and that, in addition, not everyone needs to benefit from your idea. They have created, in short, a company that they recognize is not indispensable. Ani Acopian told TechCrunch that “not everyone needs these kinds of services, but I think we are already at that point. When all you have to do is raise the mirror.”

Amazon, Glovo or Wetaca: the apps to save us time do not stop growing

Startups to make our lives easier – or to tell us how to overcome a breakup – is a constant. Delivery encompasses food delivery, grocery shopping and the errand boy. Not for nothing is it one of the most coveted business opportunities. There is one for every taste; among the most curious startups such as RealWorld, which seeks simplify adult life for young people. In short, they explain to Generation Z how to sign a work contract, take out health insurance or rent an apartment.

Among these ideas is the concept of buying time, one of the great ambitions of all young people. Hence the success of Amazon to bring home everything they need, food delivery apps like Glovo or Wetaca to save them the time of cooking every day.

In Postdates, the service by get rid of the bad drink of seeing your ex again Or they call the one-night stand you never want to see again “emotional labor” and it’s paid like a tax. For some, a lien to get over a breakup. Would people pay for someone else to handle the emotional handling of a situation? The answer seems to be yes.

The existence of Postdates also responds to the way in which we value romantic relationships today. Something different than previous generations. Tinder has changed the way we look for a partner, that’s what apps came for and changed everything. With it the search by filters, but also the importance of practicality.

Ignasi Puig Rodas, psychologist, sexologist and couples therapist, opined for Ezanime.net that Postdates is another example of how we delegate apps for almost everything– From maps to dealing with emotional problems and getting over a breakup. Having to pick up some slippers at the house of a person with whom we have ended badly is a conflict. “We avoid anything that involves conflict and discomfort. In the short term it can be beneficial but in the long term a problem. “It is another sign of the lack of emotional responsibility, a lack that is currently associated more with young people.

“We complain that youth cut by WhatsApp or directly or cut, ghosting. We talk about the lack of work in emotional responsibilities to deal with the situation and end a relationship well.” Ignasi Puig Rodas

Postdates can be, however, very interesting in toxic situations. Puig Rodas added that dating a person with whom you have had a harmful relationship can be a problem. Although for that he proposed an option in which, instead of a messenger, the app would make available a companion to go to your ex’s house. Even to act as an intermediary between the former couple.

In short, and as the psychologist previously commented to Ezanime.net, people are less and less willing to waste time. That is why they look directly for people who can be related to their interests and values. “People are no longer the first time to change. They want to be sure that there is affinity,” said Puig Rodas. If you don’t want to waste time with appointments that may be doomed to failure, much less time will you want to waste on a person trying to forget to get over a breakup or one that you have spent one night with and found it more than enough. To fix the confusion and collect what may have been left at home, there is Postdates.

