© Instagram Celia Vega-Penichet

The death of Aless Lequio on May 13 at the age of 27 due to cancer has left a trail of pain in all those who knew him. One of the people closest to the young man was, without a doubt, his cousin Celia Vega-Penichet, the same one to whom Aless himself dedicated your last message on social networks. “Over and over again, through eternity, we will shine together,” wrote Ana Obregón’s son along with a most tender photo in which he appeared with his cousin with only three years old. Now, it is Celia who has sent an emotional message to her cousin. Despite the pain, the young woman has written a beautiful reflection full of optimism that shows the deep love she felt for Aless.

See this post on Instagram I have never felt so much pain. There will never ever be anyone like you. I have never seen someone fight so hard to live. My little brother, my soulmate, my accomplice and my partner. It's weird, you just left but I feel your energy with me as if you were sitting next to me like all those Fridays at your house. You have left too soon, we had many dreams and plans to make. Eternal 27 and eternal you, because your footprint has been forever marked on all the people who knew you. My partner for overcoming, battles, adventures, conversations about philosophy, history, economy, love, god, life … How I liked to argue with you, argue and get us out of our boxes and out of our comfort zones. From laughing until we cry and from crying together until we fall asleep. Our jams sessions, improvising, me with the guitar singing and you rapping as if we were rockstars. We always dance at our own rhythm, outside the system and we will continue to do so, because your energy gives me strength and wherever you are, I know that you will accompany me to do everything we had planned. I wanted to thank you for all the memories I have, there is not one of them that I think about and can't stop smiling (sometimes I even start to laugh alone and people look at me strangely). You are the greatest and now you are also eternal. On and on, through eternity we will shine. Bros until the world blows, smiling, like we always do. I love you forever. A shared post by Celia Vega-Penichet (@thegocvp) on May 13, 2020 at 1:57 PDT

“I have never felt so much pain. There will never ever be anyone like you. I have never seen someone fight so hard to live. My little brother, my soulmate, my accomplice and my partner. “ Thus begins the farewell message from Celia, daughter of Celia García Obregón and Ignacio Vega-Penichet, to her cousin Aless with whom she had a very close relationship since childhood.

“Is rare, you just left but i feel your energy with me as if you were sitting next to me like all those Fridays at your house. You have left too soon, we had many dreams and plans to make. Eternal 27 and eternal you, because your footprint has been forever marked in all the people who knew you. My companion of overcoming, of battles, of adventures, of conversations … ”, Celia wrote on her Instagram profile next to a photo in which she appeared taking a selfie with a birthday cake.

Celia has always been by her cousin’s side, she even traveled to the USA. to visit him when he was admitted receiving treatment for the cancer that he suffered since 2018. However, in his farewell message the young woman has wanted to mention her happiest memories next to Aless: “From laughing until we cry and from crying together until we fall asleep. Our jams sessions, improvising, me with the guitar singing and you rapping as if we were rockstars. We always dance at our own pace, out of the system and we will continue to do so, because your energy gives me strength and wherever you are, I know that you will accompany me to do everything we had planned ”.

In closing, Ana Obregón’s niece thanked Aless for leaving her the happiest memories: “I wanted to thank you for all the memories I have, there is not a single one of them that I think about and can’t stop smiling (Sometimes I even start laughing alone and people look at me strange). You are the greatest and now you are also eternal ”. In addition, Celia used the same phrase, in English, that, on April 10, her cousin dedicated to her before she died. “It goes on and on, we will shine together through eternity … I love you forever,” he finished.

