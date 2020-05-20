No matter your efforts, there is no way to keep the man who wants to leave. | Pexels

Your efforts don’t matter, there’s no way to keep the man who wants to leave much less try to convince him at the expense of your children, you and they deserve all the love, not the leftovers that are given reluctantly.

Fear can be one of our worst enemies and in these cases, when that person who promised us a life together leaves us, we can feel lost, insecure and even empty If you gave him everything, why did he fail? Is there another who gives him more than you? Make no mistake, the real problem is that he wants to leave.

Yes, love beats us and we seek to stop everything, We deceive ourselves by saying that he is confused, that he will go away, but staying with someone who wants to leave does not lead to anything good. And what little love and respect he has for you could end up becoming the worst hell of all.

What is the use of having him by your side when his mind and heart are elsewhere? What is the use of sharing a bed if you smell the perfume of others? Not to mention intimacy, it could even infect you with an illness and you are worth much more than that.

There are cowardly men, those who know that they want to leave but do not have the courage to do so and then you learn that if something does not move, it is you who must release it. It will hurt and maybe a lot, but everything will be temporary and when it is not, then you will discover how much your heart can still grow for reasons that are worth it, mainly for you.

When a man stays where he does not want to, he is not the only one who cannot be happy, he infects everything in his path and could hurt you and your loved ones with his words, his actions and his indifference, Why are you afraid of being without it?

Let it go, you can create your own happiness

And it is that even if it hurts, the faster it goes, the faster you can heal and bring order to your life, creating something new and finding true happiness, that which is only yours and does not depend on others. You will appreciate the woman that you are, you will get ahead with your efforts and you will realize that your true love is yourself.

More harm is done by those who stay when they don’t want to be than those who leave without looking back, that’s why your efforts don’t matter, If you have decided to leave, pack your bags, wipe away your tears, and trust that life will bring you something better: a reunion with yourself, with all those pending battles that you can finally win, do it for love of you.

